From Adesuwa Tsan, Abuja

The Senate has urged the Federal Government to strengthen security architecture in Kwara North senatorial district through the establishment of additional military bases, deployment of more security personnel and equipment, and intensified joint operations to flush out criminal elements operating in the Kainji Lake forest axis and other identified hideouts. The chamber also called on security agencies to intensify efforts towards rescuing victims still in captivity across the district and urged the Federal Government to rehabilitate and expand critical road infrastructure to improve security response and economic activities in the area.

It further mandated its Committees on National Security and Intelligence, Army, Air Force, Police Affairs, Works and Special Duties to engage relevant stakeholders and report back within four weeks on measures being taken to address the situation.

The resolutions followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Sadiq Umar titled, “Urgent need for Federal Government intervention to address the re-occurring insecurity in Kwara North Senatorial District,” during plenary presided over by Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Leading debate on the motion, Umar lamented the worsening security situation in the district, saying communities had come under sustained attacks marked by killings, kidnappings, destruction of property and displacement of residents.

He recalled that several months after the Woro massacre, many women and children abducted during the attack remained in captivity.

“Several months after the unfortunate Woro massacre, many women and children abducted during the attack remain in captivity, while their families continue to suffer untold hardship and psychological trauma.”

The lawmaker also drew attention to attacks on traditional institutions, disclosing that armed criminals invaded and set ablaze the palace of the Emir of Yashikira on the eve of the recent Sallah celebrations.

“Armed criminals attacked and set ablaze the palace of the Emir of Yashikira, abducting several members of his family, including some of his wives and children, thereby undermining the sanctity of traditional institutions and threatening communal peace,” he said.

According to him, communities in Patigi Local Government Area have continued to suffer repeated attacks and kidnappings, creating an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty among residents.

He added that several villages in Edu Local Government Area had also come under attack, while criminal elements recently invaded Lafiagi township, killing and abducting residents.

“Several villages within Edu Local Government Area have equally come under attack, and in a disturbing development, criminal elements recently invaded Lafiagi Township, killing and abducting residents in a clear demonstration of the growing boldness and operational capacity of these criminal groups.”

Umar attributed the worsening insecurity partly to the difficult terrain around the Kainji Lake National Park and adjoining forest reserves, which he said had become operational bases for criminal groups.

“The vast and difficult terrain of the Kainji Lake National Park, forest reserves and adjoining ungoverned spaces have continued to provide safe havens and operational bases for criminal elements carrying out attacks within Kwara North and neighbouring states,” he stated.

While commending security agencies, local vigilantes and community leaders for their efforts, the senator warned that failure to decisively tackle criminal activities in the area could further deepen the security crisis.

“Failure to decisively address the activities of criminal elements operating within the Kainji Lake forest axis and other hideouts may further embolden them and deepen the security crisis in the region,” he cautioned.

He also expressed concern over the poor state of roads across the district, noting that inadequate infrastructure was hampering rapid security response and economic development.

Following deliberations, the Senate unanimously adopted the motion and further called on the Armed Forces of Nigeria, the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services and other relevant security agencies to intensify rescue efforts for all kidnapped victims still in captivity.

The Senate also urged the National Emergency Management Agency and other relevant agencies to provide immediate humanitarian assistance, rehabilitation and support for affected families and communities.

The Senate thereafter observed a minute of silence in honour of those killed in the attacks and extended condolences to their families and affected communities.