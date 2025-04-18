By Seyi Babalola

Nigerian Afrobeats singer Davido has stated that he began his life in a one-room flat in a public compound known as a face-me-I-face-you.

The musician made the assertion in a song titled CFMF off his fifth studio album, 5ive, which was released Friday.

He said that Jesus’ heavenly influence had led him to live a flamboyant life.

“Take a step and walk into my life…

“Started all the way from face me I face you

“And now, I am living real large all thanks to Jesu

“All thanks to Jesu oh,” he sings.

His claim has been met with a groundswell of doubts, especially on social media, as the singer is known to be the son of billionaire businessman Deji Adeleke.