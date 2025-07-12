From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

For Ogbonnaya Igbojionu, an indigene of Ikwuano Local Government Area of Abia State, 1999 would remain a year he never wished had existed – a year fraught with debilitating calamity for him.

It was the year he began an endless journey down death’s dark path. It was a year he was sentenced to death for allegedly buying a stolen generator set. He remained on the gulag’s endless waiting list for a hellish 26 years before help came through Governor Alex Otti of Abia State.

How did it happen? Igbojionu, who came to Government House, Umuahia penultimate week to thank Governor Otti for being the instrument God used to save his life, gave a touching story.

Narrating his ordeal, Igbojionu, who was then a dealer in generating sets, said he bought a generator from one Segun Ajibade in 1999 when he was just 22.

He said he later sold the generator out to another person without having the premonition of what was going to befall him in a matter of two weeks when the person that sold the generator to him, came back to his shop with the police.

“Igbojionu stated that, in what appeared a pre-arranged stuff, the police beat him up and forced him to sign a statement they wrote by themselves while refusing to let him read through the statement.

The businessman said he was still in a state of confusion and disbelief when he was taken to court without having the opportunity to defend himself.

He said he was initially reminded in prison custody from 1999 to 2003, during which period he thought his traducers would change their mind and allow him breathe fresh air again. But he was wrong.

Rather, in 2003, Igbojionu was taken back to court where he was slammed with a horrifying death sentence, therefore beginning one of the most horrendous journeys in life. He was speechless and helpless, sad that fate has played a cruel one at him. He began another life totally out of this world.

Otti’s intervention

“On Saturday, June 6, when Igbojionu was presented to Governor Otti during a thank you visit, Hon. Simon Oshi from Enugu State, narrated how upon his getting information about the case through a social media influencer, Olumide Ogunsanwo, popularly known on the social Media space as “Sea King”, he contacted Governor Otti for his intervention.

“Now, when the popular social media influencer brought it up on social media, I took it upon myself and said, let me actually go and verify if what they are saying is true.

“So, I went with a team of lawyers and also our popular influencer here too, to visit the young man in Kiirikiri prison. On getting there, I started interacting with him.

“And I asked him, Where are you from? He said he’s from Abia State. I told him, I know your Governor, he’s a very good man and an amazing leader. I will pass this message across to him and get back to you.

“He was sentenced to death in 2003 over a case of a stolen generator that he bought. So, I told His Excellency. Immediately, the next day, he sent the Attorney General of Abia State to Kirikiri to go and verify if all I told him was actually true.

“The Attorney General went there, got back to him, and he said, No, this can’t be. It can’t happen to a son of the soil in Abia State when he is the Governor. So, His Excellency, being a good leader and an amazing father to us all, hurriedly wrote a letter to the Governor of the State where they were held.

“From there, he kept on pushing and after spending 26 years in prison, His Excellency brought them back and now they have seen freedom,” Oshi stated.

“Oshi thanked Governor Otti for not allowing the man, who is now 48, to die in prison.

While receiving Igbojionu, an elated Governor Otti thanked Hon. Oshi and the social media influencer for their doggedness and consistency and encouraged them to continue to do what they are doing for society.

“Otti was also full of praises to his Ogun State counterpart, Governor Dapo Abiodun, for the role he played in releasing the former inmate.

His words: “So, by the time we enquired, the twist was that they were in Lagos but it was an Ogun State matter. I want to use this opportunity to also thank my brother, Governor, colleague and friend, Dapo Abiodun, for also following through and being consistent.

“When I brought it to his attention and wrote the letter, he acknowledged it and said he was going to work on it. Just last week, I was away when he called me outside the country and said they have now been released.

“For us, justice is everything. You can have all the money in the world but if you don’t contribute to building a fair and just society, your money is useless.

“We’ll all come and go. People leave so much behind. Once you close your eyes and you don’t open them, that’s it. That’s the end. Whatever you would have accumulated and acquired would become useless.”

“For ‎Governor Otti, the journey to a new life for the freed fellow has just begun. He is not stopping at getting him released, but he’s more concerned about getting integrated back to the society.

In tandem with this, the governor pointedly directed the Commissioner for Local Government and his Power and Public Utilities counterpart, to work with the relevant Departments of government to ensure Igbojionu was given the necessary support to bounce back to life.

“We will support you and get you back into the society. Having said that, I want to welcome you back to this part of the world. Thank God for preserving you up to this time”, the governor stated.

Igbojionu’s joy knew no bounds as he praised Otti for being there for him when all hopes appeared lost and remaining the instrument God used to save his life and give him a second chance.

Reunites with octogenarian mother

After visiting the governor, Igbojionu moved straight to his village in Ikwuano, Umuahia to see his octogenarian mother, whom he saw last 26 years ago.

According to report, the reunion was enveloped with emotions, as Igbojionu could hardly believe he would set eyes again on his mother who is now on the down side of life.