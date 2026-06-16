Groups protest, demand redeployment of Osun police commissioner

– It is their right – CP

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

There were concerns ahead of the August 15 governorship election in Osun state as Network of Osun Civil Society Groups calls on the Inspector-General of Police to immediately redeploy the State Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Gotan.

The call came some days after the federal and state lawmakers demanded redeployment of the police commissioner.

Speaking at a protest in Osogbo, yesterday, representatives of each groups expressed displeasure over the “worsening security situation, escalating political tension, and growing public distrust in the neutrality of the Nigeria Police Force in Osun State as the State approaches the Governorship Election scheduled for 15th August 2026.”

The group comprises of Comrade Olowu Emmanuel of Social Economic and Civic Rights Advocacy (SECRA), Comrade Wale Balogun of Mekunnu Koya Movement Reality, Comrade Demola Yaya of Citizenship and Citizen Awareness Centre (CCAC), Comrade Tobiloba Agboola of Good Governance Initiative (GGI), Comrade Raufu Akinkunmi of Youths for Better Nigeria, Comrade Olanrewaju Stephen of Centre for Accountability and Democracy, and Mrs Janet Gbadebo of Grassroots Watch.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Olowu noted that there have been numerous complaints, allegations and public concerns regarding the conduct of the police, saying that the police had not arrested anybody in connection with the recent billboard destruction and some killings, including that of Kolade Eluyera.

The group called on Inspector-General of Police to urgently review the security situation in Osun and take all necessary measures to guarantee a peaceful electoral environment.

They urged security agencies to intensify intelligence gathering and ensure the arrest and prosecution of all perpetrators of political violence, regardless of political affiliation.

The group condemned recent arrest of the state Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr. Lekan Akindoju, who was handcuffed from his house and the police later claimed that it was a mistake.

Meanwhile, the CP Ibrahim Gotan, has said he will continue to discharge his statutory responsibilities to ensure the state remains the most peaceful in the country, regardless of calls in some quarters for his redeployment.

Reacting to the redeployment demand, Gotan stated that the call is part of the fundamental rights of protesters and insisted that his conscience is clear.

He listed several achievements, saying that under his watch the command has allegedly stemmed cases of serious/violent crimes such as banditry, terrorism, cultism other social vices.

He also listed arrest and prosecution of suspected kidnappers, arrest and prosecution of armed robbery suspects, arrest of suspected cultists, dismantling of a vehicle snatchers syndicate, recovery of arms and ammunition, recovery of stolen vehicles, peaceful and successful engagements with stakeholders, improved synergy between the Police and other security agencies.

Gotan argued that, like every other state, crime has not been completely eliminated, but that Osun has seen a demonstrable reduction in the frequency and severity of threats through targeted intelligence-led operations, community cooperation, and visibility patrols.

He further claimed that, based on statistics and comparative security evaluations, Osun is currently rated among the most peaceful states in the region and the country.

He said although some individuals are calling for his removal, he is confident because he has recorded the alleged achievements during his tenure. He added that some people may be unhappy because they feel threatened—especially those who benefit from insecurity.