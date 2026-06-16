China’s economy: A stabilizing force in a volatile world

By Michael Wang

When people talk about China’s economy today, the word “resilience” often comes to mind. It is a useful description, but it may no longer be sufficient.

A resilient system withstands shocks and returns to its previous state. An anti-fragile system, as described by scholar and risk theorist Nassim Taleb, does something more: It adapts, reorganizes and becomes stronger under pressure. By that standard, the Chinese economy, in many respects, is moving beyond resilience and toward anti-fragility.

This is not to say China is immune to challenges. Every country faces its own economic headwinds. What makes China different is its ability to convert stress into strength, a process that might be called “shock metabolism,” where pressure becomes a forcing mechanism that upgrades its economy.

Trade tensions have accelerated market diversification, ensuring that foreign trade remains robust. Technology restrictions have spurred indigenous innovation. Dependence on imported energy and the environmental costs of rapid industrialization have helped drive China’s rise as a clean-energy and green-technology powerhouse. Demographic pressure is speeding up the adoption of robotics and automation. Meanwhile, the property-sector adjustment is occurring alongside greater investment in advanced manufacturing, information services, aerospace and intellectual property.

The latest economic data make this transformation increasingly visible. In May, the value added of China’s high-tech manufacturing sector increased by 15.1% year on year, more than three times the 4.5% growth of overall industrial production. Production of 3D-printing equipment rose by 54.4%, lithium-ion batteries by 40% and industrial robots by 27.9%.

Investment patterns point in the same direction. During the first five months of 2026, investment in intellectual-property products rose by 9.3%. Investment in computer and office-device manufacturing increased by 18.3%, aerospace equipment manufacturing by 16.7% and information services by 13.8%. These figures do not mean that China’s transition away from property-intensive growth is complete. They do show that the decline of an old growth engine is taking place alongside the formation of new productive capacity.

This matters far beyond China. The International Monetary Fund estimates that China contributes around 30% of global economic growth. At a time when global expansion remains subdued and geopolitical uncertainty is disrupting trade, investment and energy markets, stability in an economy of China’s scale provides an important floor under global demand and output.

The latest trade figures illustrate this outward stabilizing effect. In the first five months of 2026, China’s total goods trade increased by 15.3% year on year. More significantly, imports rose by 20.5%, considerably faster than the export growth of 11.8%. In May alone, imports increased by 21.5%.

This distinction is important. China’s contribution to the world economy is not limited to supplying manufactured goods. Its vast market also generates orders, revenue and employment for commodity producers, agricultural exporters and manufacturing partners around the world. Trade with Belt and Road partner countries grew by 13.6% during the first five months of the year, underscoring how China’s commercial relationships have become more geographically diversified.

That diversification is one of the clearest examples of anti-fragility. Restrictions in certain markets have encouraged Chinese companies to build deeper ties with Southeast Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East. The result is not simply an economy that is less dependent on any single destination. It is also a broader web of trade capable of keeping goods, components and capital moving when particular bilateral relationships come under strain.

China’s role in the global energy transition provides another example. The International Energy Agency estimates that Chinese exports of clean-energy technologies exceeded $165 billion in 2025, representing about half of the global clean-energy technology exports excluding trade among European Union member states. The expansion of Chinese manufacturing has helped drive down the cost of solar modules and battery packs, making renewable power, electric mobility and energy storage more accessible.

China is therefore becoming not only a growth stabilizer, but also a clean energy transition-cost stabilizer. Technologies developed and scaled in response to China’s own energy-security and environmental challenges are helping other countries electrify their economies and reduce dependence on fossil fuels. This is particularly important for developing countries, where the cost of capital and technology often determines whether the energy transition can move from aspiration to implementation.

The same process may increasingly apply to automation. China’s response to an aging workforce is accelerating the production and deployment of industrial robots. These capabilities will not remain relevant to China alone. Europe, Japan, the Republic of Korea and many other economies face similar demographic pressures. Solutions developed at scale in China may eventually help raise productivity across a much wider group of aging societies.

China is also creating entirely new economic categories. A prominent example is what China calls the “low-altitude economy.” This is commercial and industrial activity in airspace below 1,000 meters, including drones, aerial logistics, and urban air mobility. The low-altitude economy is just the beginning. China’s economy in the AI-era is likely to give rise to entirely new industries that we can barely imagine today.

Many assume trade restrictions, technology denial, and demographic headwinds will cap China’s rise. The anti-fragility thesis suggests the opposite. These pressures are catalysts for a next-generation development model.

China is not invulnerable but its track record shows this is an economy that possesses a distinctly unique ability to digest shocks, turn them into opportunities, and gain strategic optionality.