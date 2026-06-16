“Adeleke defeated us three times” — Osun APC defector

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Former Commissioner for Education under Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, Folorunso Bamisayemi, has said that Governor Ademola Adeleke has defeated the All Progressives Congress (APC) three times since 2017.

Bamisayemi made the disclosure on Tuesday at Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, Osogbo, during the official launch of Adeleke’s re-election campaign in Osun State.

The former commissioner, who joined the Accord Party alongside some allies of Senator Iyiola Omisore, vowed that Adeleke would win a fourth term in the August 15 governorship election.

He said: “You have defeated us three times. Adeleke won nine out of ten local government areas to become senator in 2017. He also won the 2018 governorship election and the 2022 governorship election.

“We told them but they did not listen. They discovered that he wanted to win for the fourth time, so they started looking for court orders. They started looking for disqualification.”

He added: “I want to congratulate you in the name of the supporters of Senator Iyiola Omisore throughout the state.

“When Adeleke was alone without our support, he beat our party, APC, three times. In 2017, he won nine local government areas out of 10. In 2018, he beat us with 353 votes before we sorted it. In 2022, he crashed us on the floor that we could not even stand up, with 28,000 votes.

“We, the supporters of Omisore, decided to join Adeleke for his re-election. Adeleke will win the election, and we will work for his re-election.”

Bamisayemi also claimed that the APC is fearful because Adeleke has already defeated it three times, saying the party is now exploring “subtle ways” to prevent him from participating in the election through the courts and other means.

“The APC is scared of Adeleke because he won them three times. They are now looking for subtle ways to disqualify him from participating in the election. They envisaged that he would win for the fourth time, so they are now resorting to court and deregistration strategy,” he said.

In his address, Adeleke vowed that Accord will be on the ballot, saying: “Your votes will count and I will be re-elected as your governor on August 15.”

Adeleke said: “All lawful means are being deployed to sustain and retain our rights to vote and be voted for. We will not bow to dark forces; we remain courageous and we shall again be victorious by the special grace of God.

“I charge you to hold your head high. There should be no dull moment. From this assembly for democracy, the light of good governance must continue to spread to all corners of Osun State.

“Go out to all voting units, mobilise for the Accord. Our party remains a duly registered political party in this country. Rule of law must prevail. Democracy must survive.

“I congratulate Osun people on the victory over the local government issue. I commend the patience of our authentic chairmen and councillors. We have deployed democratic tools to flush out impostors in our council secretariats.

“I hereby repeat my directive to the Commissioner of Police to stop forthwith his protection for the illegal occupation of our council secretariats. I also call on the United Bank for Africa to end its unholy alliance with court-sacked APC council chairmen. I demand that our diverted council fund must be fully accounted for by the bank and the sacked chairmen,” Adeleke said.