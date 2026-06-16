Soludo backs Tinubu, urges Igbos to shun “politics of lamentation”

From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has declared his strong support for the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urging Ndigbo to move from an alliance of protests to an alliance for progress.

Speaking during a grand endorsement rally for President Tinubu in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, yesterday, Soludo emphasised the growing synergy between progressive forces across Nigeria, describing his attendance as a “solidarity visit” and a resounding display of inter-party cooperation, progressivism and national unity.

Standing alongside his host, the Governor of Ebonyi State, whom he affectionately recognised as “my own brother,” Governor Soludo affirmed his commitment to the collaborative governance currently shaping the nation.

“I am here on a solidarity march with my own brother, the Rt. Hon. Governor of Ebonyi State, who, by the grace of God, is governor until 2031,” he remarked to applause.

Governor Soludo, representing the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), underpinned the necessity of moving beyond traditional political silos to secure the nation’s future.

“I am here in solidarity with you because today, you are endorsing the President and Commander-in-Chief of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR,” he stated. “I have come in solidarity because progressives are working together. It is time for progressives to unite.”

Addressing the current economic and social climate, the governor acknowledged the presence of national challenges but expressed optimism in the current administration’s efforts to address them. He signalled that his own party, APGA, would soon convene to formalise its position, with the ultimate goal of consolidating a national progressive front to ensure the continuity of the foundational structures being laid by President Tinubu.

In a poignant message to his fellow Ndigbo, Governor Soludo made a compelling argument for a shift in political strategy. He urged the region to move away from historical patterns of grievance-based politics towards a future defined by pragmatic partnership.

“I say to ụmụ nne m ndị Igbo, ENOUGH of the politics of lamentation,” Governor Soludo declared. “We must now move from the alliance of protest to the alliance for progress—an alliance and partnership for prosperity for Ndigbo. We must now unite as Ndigbo; we must not waste our votes again,” he stated.