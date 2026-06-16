Iddo Bridge: Lagos announces temporary closure for repairs

The Lagos State Government said the Iddo Bridge in Ijora, Apapa Local Government Area would be temporarily closed amid ongoing repairs.

The State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi made the announcement in a statement issued on Tuesday.

According to the commissioner, this involved the installation of heavy steel bridge beams as part of the ongoing rehabilitation and reconstruction of the bridge by the Federal Ministry of Works.

He said the operation would take place from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. (7 hours) on the

Wednesday, 17th June, 2026, and from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (8 hours) on Sunday, 21st June, 2026.

“Consequently, the entire section of Iddo Bridge will be temporarily closed to vehicular movement during the periods stated above to ensure the safe installation of the steel beams on the bridge,” the commissioner said.

Osiyemi disclosed that alternative routes had been provided to ease traffic movement.

Motorists travelling from Oyingbo/Yaba to Ijora Olopa, Apapa and Costain were advised to use Funsho Williams Avenue to continue their journeys.

Motorists travelling from Marina to Ijora Olopa, Apapa and Costain were advised to descend the ramp to access Iddo-Onigbe to connect Oyingbo, and continue their journeys via Murtala Muhammed Way.

Similarly, motorists travelling from Ijora Olopa/Apapa towards Carter Bridge/Marina were advised to use Eko Bridge by connecting Apapa Road to continue their journeys through Murtala Muhammed Way via Iddo-Onigbe and Carter Bridge.

The commissioner said, “Advisory Motorists are implored to be patient and cooperate with the Traffic Management Officials during the temporary closure.

“The closure is part of the traffic management plans put in place to facilitate the launching of steel beams for the ongoing rehabilitation and reconstruction of Iddo Bridge by the Federal Ministry of Works (Office of the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos).”