Sokoto: Troops rescue 7 kidnapped farmers, recover motorcycles

From Shafa’atu Suleiman, Sokoto

Troops of Operation Fansan Yamma have rescued seven farmers abducted by suspected bandits during an attack on farming communities in Gandi, Rabah Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The successful rescue operation, carried out on Tuesday by troops of the 8 Division, Nigerian Army, deployed in the area, also led to the recovery of motorcycles reportedly belonging to the fleeing criminals.

A credible security source disclosed that the troops responded swiftly after receiving information about the attack in the Gandi axis.

According to the source, the soldiers engaged the bandits in a tactical operation that forced the attackers to abandon their captives and retreat from the area.

“The troops acted promptly following reports of the attack. Their quick intervention led to the rescue of seven kidnapped farmers and the recovery of motorcycles used by or seized by the bandits during the incident,” the source said.

The source, who requested anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media, revealed that one civilian sustained a gunshot wound during the attack by the bandits.

The injured victim was immediately evacuated to the General Hospital in Gandi, where he is currently receiving medical attention.

The source further stated that security forces have intensified surveillance and patrols across vulnerable communities in the local government area to prevent further attacks and provide adequate protection for residents, particularly farmers who are currently engaged in agricultural activities.

He noted that the operation underscores the commitment of security agencies to safeguarding lives and property, as well as ensuring that farmers can carry out their activities without fear.

“The vigilance and rapid response of the troops prevented what could have been a more devastating incident.”

“Their intervention not only saved lives but also helped protect the livelihoods of the affected farmers.”

Rabah Local Government Area, like several other parts of Sokoto East Senatorial District, has witnessed recurring incidents of banditry, including kidnappings, cattle rustling and attacks on farming communities.

Security forces have, however, continued to sustain offensive operations aimed at degrading criminal networks and restoring normalcy in the affected areas.

Residents have commended the troops for the successful rescue mission while calling for sustained military presence and intensified operations to address lingering security challenges in the region.