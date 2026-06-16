Makinde addresses VDM-led protesters, promises rescue of abducted schoolchildren

By Lawrence Agbo

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has reassured residents that the state government is working relentlessly to secure the release of pupils and teachers kidnapped in Oriire Local Government Area, amid mounting public concern over their continued captivity.

Governor Makinde gave the assurance on Tuesday while addressing protesters led by social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VDM, who marched to the Oyo State Government Secretariat in Ibadan to demand urgent action over the kidnapping.

Responding to the protesters, Makinde said the abduction had been particularly painful because it involved very young children, stressing that the government was handling the situation with utmost caution to ensure that no life is endangered during rescue operations.

“I am also distressed because I have children of my own. I am also distressed with what has happened to our children,” the governor told the protesters.

According to him, the unusual nature of the incident requires a carefully coordinated response from security agencies, noting that the victims include nursery and primary school pupils who are unable to fend for themselves.

“These are children that cannot even run or do anything for themselves. So the operation to rescue them is a sensitive one, and we don’t want to lose any of the children,” he said.

Makinde expressed confidence that the victims would eventually regain their freedom, assuring residents that every available option was being explored to secure their safe return.

“I give you the assurance that I, as the governor of Oyo State, by God’s grace, we will bring out those our children,” he stated.

The governor disclosed that authorities had established contact in the course of ongoing efforts but maintained that the state would not take actions capable of encouraging future kidnappings.

“If government starts negotiating with bandits, it means we are encouraging them. It needs a special operation to bring those children alive,” he said.

He also lamented the disruption to the education of the abducted pupils and their teachers, describing their prolonged absence from school as a matter of serious concern.

“I am also disturbed by the current condition of our schoolchildren and teachers, who have been out of school for over one month. I assure you that, as the governor, we will rescue them,” Makinde added.

The abduction of the schoolchildren and teachers from Esiele and Yawota communities in Oriire Local Government Area has sparked outrage across Oyo State, with residents increasingly calling for stronger measures to curb attacks on educational institutions.