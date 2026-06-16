Ekiti guber: Tinubu hails Oyebanji’s leadership as APC holds mega rally

From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State, President Bola Tinubu has appealed to the people of the state to vote for Governor Biodun Oyebanji, citing the governor’s leadership style, which he said has impacted the lives of the people through what he described as outstanding performance.

The president made the appeal on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti, the capital of the state, at the All Progressives Congress (APC) mega rally organised in support of Governor Oyebanji’s re-election bid.

President Tinubu, represented by Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima, applauded Ekiti citizens for standing firmly by the party through its political trajectory.

The president, who noted that Ekiti is blessed and fortunate to have a leader like Oyebanji at this auspicious time, stated that the governor had demonstrated through actions, policy formulation and execution that leadership is truly about the people and not about oppressing the poor or subverting their rights.

“Governor Oyebanji is a man who understands the nitty-gritty of leadership. He believes you have to be in good accord with farmers, traders, students and even the downtrodden as a leader. He has carried himself with humility and led with patience. He came prepared for governance. He came as a governor and gave respect to leaders and traditional rulers. I am happy that he has kept the machinery of governance focused on the people.

“I came to Ekiti recently to commission some projects. I saw one of the longest flyovers in the country in Ekiti, which attested to the fact that he had served you well. His being in good terms with all past governors and political leaders showed how beneficial his leadership has been.

“I have gone round; I did not see the posters of any opposition standing. This attested to his acceptability and inclusive spirit. On Saturday, go out and re-elect this humble and peaceful man to further serve you better.”

In a symbolic gesture suggesting that victory was already in sight, Tinubu, at the occasion, handed Oyebanji over to all past governors and first ladies and tasked them to work assiduously to deliver victory for him in the election.

In his contribution, Senate President Senator Godswill Akpabio described Oyebanji as a peaceful, humble and gender-friendly governor, adding that his performance has resonated across every corner of the country. He also said his unifying spirit and ingenuity surpassed that of his peers.

“I know you are all happy with your governor. Governor Oyebanji is trustworthy, he is a good performer and gender-friendly. The market women, traders, traditional rulers and students have all said so. He is the most parliament-friendly governor in Nigeria. On Saturday, don’t sit back at home. Go out and vote for him, and by next year you go out again and vote for President Tinubu. May God reward you as you vote for him and honour our party.”

The Chairman of the APC National Campaign Council and Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, said victory was assured in the poll, describing Oyebanji’s popularity as electrifying and commanding high regard among Ekiti citizens.

Sani said the governor had surpassed every other governor that had superintended over the state in education, workers’ welfare, transportation, human capital development and road construction, urging the people to raise the bar of votes for him to ensure the dividends of democracy continue unabated.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, said all APC governors were in solidarity with Oyebanji, noting that the organic support he was receiving across the state attested to his acceptability.

“In this election, only the APC is visible. It is the only party that has campaigned market to market and house to house. No other party does this, and they should not blame anybody if they fail in this election. I have seen many things that attest to his popularity and performance. For the first time, we are seeing a flyover that is more than a kilometre. Please, go out and campaign for him,” he added.

The National Chairman of the APC, Prof Nentawe Yilwatda, expressed confidence that victory was assured, stating that the party was not relying solely on incumbency but on the governor’s strong connection with the people.

“Governor Oyebanji, you have done well. You constructed roads; take a bow and take your votes. You gave out scholarships; take a bow and take your votes. You have built hospitals and other monumental projects; take a bow and take your votes. On Saturday, you will only wake up, take your bow and take your votes. All your people are speaking and defending you. You are winning this election.”

Governor Oyebanji, who appeared visibly elated and was flanked by his wife, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji, and his deputy, Monisade Afuye, said he was not banking on federal might to triumph in the poll but on his performance and fidelity to the electoral promises and social contract he signed with the people of Ekiti in 2022.

Oyebanji urged residents to remain peaceful on election day, stressing that he had performed creditably in office and deserved re-election. He assured the people that his second term would be more remarkable than his first term.

A former governor of the state and leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Ayodele Fayose, speaking as an opposition figure at the rally, said he decided to back Governor Oyebanji because of his unifying spirit, praising his ability to bring together political stakeholders in the state.

Fayose urged Oyebanji to remain magnanimous in victory and continue uniting the Ekiti people. He added that the governor would set a new record on Saturday as the first governor of the state to win re-election back-to-back.

Other high-profile dignitaries at the event included the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin; APC National Chairman Prof Nentawe Yilwatda; Governors Monday Okpebholo (Edo), Usman Ododo (Kogi), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Hope Uzodimma (Imo), Prof Babagana Umara Zulum (Borno), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo) and Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos).

Others were former Governor Gboyega Oyetola; former Governor Niyi Adebayo; former Governor Kayode Fayemi; former Governor Segun Oni; former Governor Ayodele Fayose; former First Lady Erelu Bisi Fayemi; Senator Dayo Adeyeye; APC National Secretary Senator Bashiru Ajibola; Senator Olamilekan Adeola; Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele; Minister of Solid Minerals Mr Dele Alake; Senator Yemi Adaramodu; Senator Cyril Fasuyi, among others.