By Juliana Taiwo

Widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s finest exports in the field of geoscience, Chibueze Amadi has spent the last decade and a half shaping the future of energy on a global scale. As he prepares to mark 15 years at Shell PLC, Amadi’s career stands as a powerful example of world-class expertise rooted in Nigerian excellence.

From his early days as a Research Attaché in 2010 to his current role as Senior Geologist and Front-End Development Manager at Shell, Amadi has consistently demonstrated a rare blend of technical brilliance and strategic insight. Currently serving as Senior Geologist and Front-End Development Manager at Shell, Amadi is based in Muscat, Oman, where he leads multiple flagship oil and gas development projects under Petroleum Development Oman (PDO)—a joint venture with the Government of Oman, Shell, Total and Partex. These projects, collectively valued at over $2 billion, are instrumental to Shell’s regional strategy and PDO’s drive toward a sustainable, lower-carbon energy future. PDO is Oman’s leading exploration and production company, responsible for over 70% of the Sultanate of Oman’s crude oil production and nearly all of its gas output.

Amadi’s influence extends beyond technical acumen —it has yielded substantial commercial impact and multi-million-dollar cost savings and revenue for Shell PLC. His leadership in advanced subsurface reservoir analysis enabled co-venturers’ greenlight for a $401 million flagship offshore oil project in 2019, including the execution and drilling of 14 high-rate oil wells. More recently, his well delivery and optimization efforts prevented project inefficiencies and resulted in over $20 million in savings, averting suboptimal project outcomes and protecting long-term asset value.

Amadi’s success is no accident. A holder of Master’s degree with distinction in Petroleum Geoscience from the prestigious University of London, he has completed numerous certifications in leadership development and project management. Today, he leads exploration and maturation efforts in the Eastern Flank of the Sultanate of Oman, continuing to deliver strategic value across Shell’s portfolio.

Throughout his career, Amadi has held several pivotal roles across Africa and the Middle East, earning recognition for his technical excellence, mentorship, and safety leadership. He currently serves as a certified Technical Authority and Subject Matter Expert in Production Geoscience for Shell and Petroleum Development Oman, where he provides technical assurance and oversees the capability development of over 10 geologists.

Amadi’s influence in the global geoscience community extends far beyond his corporate roles. He is an active member of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE), the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) and the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG). In 2023, he authored an award-winning technical paper presented at the 46th SPE Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibition.

Chibueze Amadi’s journey from Nigeria to the global stage is more than a personal triumph—it is a national success story. His path reflects excellence, vision, and global impact, solidifying his place as one of Nigeria’s most accomplished and respected voices in geoscience. As he nears two decades at Shell, he continues to inspire a new generation of geoscientists across the world.