Panic in Ondo as gunmen kidnap nine-year-old boy

By Lawrence Agbo

Residents of Ugbosi Quarters in Idogun, Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State, were thrown into panic after armed men reportedly kidnapped a nine-year-old boy during a late-night attack on the community.

The victim, identified as Olaosebikan Victor, was reportedly taken away by the assailants after they stormed the area around 1:30 a.m., firing gunshots that sent residents fleeing for safety.

According to information made available to security operatives, the attackers forced their way into the residence of Victor’s father, Olaosebikan Isaac. Faced with the sudden attack, Isaac reportedly escaped into a nearby bush to avoid being harmed, while the gunmen seized his son and fled.

Another resident, Joel Owalekan, was also targeted during the raid. The suspects allegedly damaged parts of his building while attempting to gain access to the property. However, Owalekan managed to escape unharmed.

The incident was subsequently reported to the police, prompting an immediate response from security agencies.

Spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, DSP Jimoh Abayomi, said officers from the division, working alongside personnel of the Amotekun Corps, were deployed to the area shortly after the attack.

He explained that security teams launched a search operation across nearby forests and possible escape routes in a bid to locate the abducted child and apprehend those responsible for the crime.

Abayomi disclosed that investigations had already commenced, while exhibits recovered from the scene were being analysed to aid efforts to track down the kidnappers.

He added that tactical units, intelligence operatives and other security formations had been directed to intensify the rescue operation and ensure the safe return of the victim.

According to the police spokesman, the command is collaborating with other security agencies and local vigilante groups as part of efforts to secure Victor’s release and bring the perpetrators to justice.

He assured residents that all available resources were being deployed to resolve the situation and urged members of the public to remain vigilant and provide useful information that could assist the ongoing operation.

The police also appealed to anyone with credible information about the whereabouts of the abducted boy or the suspects to promptly contact the nearest security agency.