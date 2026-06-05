Shakira, Burna Boy set to perform World Cup opening ceremony song

Colombian singer Shakira and Nigerian Afrobeats star Burna Boy are set to perform the official song of the 2026 FIFA World Cup during the tournament’s opening ceremony in Mexico City.

The two music stars will perform Dai Dai, the tournament’s official anthem, at the iconic Estadio Azteca on June 11 before the opening match between Mexico and South Africa.

As reported by BBC Sport on Friday, Dai Dai is a celebration of football’s power to unite people across cultures and continents,” FIFA said in a statement announcing the performance.”

The title of the song, an Italian phrase meaning “let’s go” or “come on,” is expected to be one of the centrepieces of the opening ceremony.

Colombian reggaeton musician J Balvin and South African singer-songwriter Tyla will also perform during the performance, which launches the month-long tournament.

“We wanted a song that captures the energy, passion and global spirit of the FIFA World Cup,” FIFA added. “Shakira and Burna Boy bring together two of the world’s most influential musical voices.”

The opening ceremony in Mexico is one of three planned across the tournament’s host nations. In Canada, Michael Bublé and Alanis Morissette will headline celebrations before Canada’s opening match against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto on 12 June.

Meanwhile, American pop star Katy Perry and rapper Future will perform before the United States face Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Shakira’s return to the World Cup stage continues her long association with football’s biggest tournament following the success of previous World Cup songs, including Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) and La La La.

The singer is also scheduled to appear at the World Cup final on 19 July, where she will co-headline the tournament’s first-ever Super Bowl-style halftime show alongside Madonna and K-pop group BTS.