Baba-Ahmed: Obi, Atiku failing as opposition leaders, only seeking office

Former Labour Party vice-presidential candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has sharply criticised Nigeria’s opposition leaders, describing Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar as “office seekers” rather than genuine opposition figures.

Speaking on Trust TV’s Daily Politics, Baba-Ahmed questioned the quality of opposition response to worsening insecurity in the country.

“No, it’s not enough that they are tweeting about it, that’s child’s play. They are not opposition members, they are office seekers,” he said.

He argued that opposition leadership requires direct engagement with affected communities rather than distant commentary or social media reactions.

“Before he (Tinubu) went to the UK, there were two deadly bomb blasts in Borno. Tell me, in all these opposition leaders, who has led us to go and walk on the streets of Maiduguri?” he asked.

He referenced past visits by national leaders to Maiduguri during the height of insurgency, saying such actions reflected stronger political responsibility.

Baba-Ahmed also singled out former Rivers State governor and ex-minister, Rotimi Amaechi, as an exception within the opposition.

“There is an outlier among them… if I have my way, Amaechi is an excellent material,” he said.

He further recalled past disagreements with Obi over political alignment and strategy, saying he had advised different political directions.

His remarks add to ongoing tensions within Nigeria’s opposition bloc ahead of the 2027 political cycle.