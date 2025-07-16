From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa, has called on host communities of the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) to take ownership of the national assets situated in their areas and work collectively to safeguard them.

Represented by Navy Captain Lassie Audi Ozovehe at the monthly stakeholders’ engagement hosted by Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Tuesday, General Musa warned that the consequences of oil bunkering and pipeline vandalism are most deeply felt by the communities themselves.

“If you break a pipeline, the environmental and health hazards will affect the community more than the oil companies.

“These assets are on your land. You benefit from them. So, you must protect them.”

The CDS praised PINL for its continued efforts in pipeline security, particularly its record of zero infractions on the TNP, describing the company’s achievement as commendable.

Speaking at the engagement, General Manager, Community and Stakeholder Relations for PINL, Akpos Mezeh, announced that the company’s surveillance responsibilities cover the TNP within the Eastern Corridor.

Mezeh said: “Our success on the TNP is a direct result of strong collaboration with host communities, consistent operational strategy, and the commitment of our teams on the ground.”

He added that PINL’s model, grounded in timely salary payments, safety of personnel and swift dispute resolution, has helped to reduce downtime and increased stakeholder trust.

While noting steady progress, Mezeh acknowledged the challenges still being faced, including intelligence gaps, threats to surveillance teams, and internal community leadership disputes.

He reaffirmed the company’s alignment with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, noting that the sustainable development of host communities remains central to its mission.