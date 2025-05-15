Nigerian rapper Folarin Falana, better known as Falz, has had it with those asking when he will get married, blasting them in a social media post.
Falz, who courted controversy recently by asserting that fornication is not a sin, took to X to address those poking into his personal life.
While expressing irritation over being regularly asked when he would take a walk to the altar, Falz didn’t hold back as he used a variation of an expletive to lash out at them.
He penned, “Any small thing, ‘When are you getting married?’ Can everybody kindly fokofff?”
As expected, netizens responded. See a few reactions below:
@Omolomo_o said, “Oya no vex, when are they getting married to you?”
@peace_igho replied, “Wetin do that your babe?”
@Blessing_Olivi wrote, “Concentrate on Ur fornication Sir.”
@omoiyapolice stated, “Them think say marriage na achievement.”
@ololade10_ quipped, “Marriage is a trophy.”
@WandeBlitz added, “No mind them, wen no be say marriage na passport to heaven.”