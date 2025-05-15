Nigerian rapper Folarin Falana, better known as Falz, has had it with those asking when he will get married, blasting them in a social media post.

Falz, who courted controversy recently by asserting that fornication is not a sin, took to X to address those poking into his personal life.

While expressing irritation over being regularly asked when he would take a walk to the altar, Falz didn’t hold back as he used a variation of an expletive to lash out at them.

He penned, “Any small thing, ‘When are you getting married?’ Can everybody kindly fokofff?”

