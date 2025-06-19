Kiddwaya, a renowned Big Brother Naija reality TV star and billionaire heir, is under criticism for requesting monetary donations from Nigerians.

According to reports, Kiddwaya began a fundraising campaign on Wednesday through his NGO to help the victims of the Benue massacre.

Kiddwaya, in an appeal shared on X, called on the public to donate what they could, from N500 to N500,000. “At the Kiddwaya Foundation, we’re mobilizing resources to provide food, shelter, and essential support to those affected. But we can’t do it alone; we need your help.”

His call for donations met with backlash following his constant display of wealth and flamboyant lifestyle on the internet.

Reacting to the criticism, Kiddwaya took to his page to delete the viral post.

See some of the reactions below:

@_itsoyin wrote: “Kiddwaya trying to scam Nigerians is what I never expected to see. Nigerians are going through it.”

@ArakunrinSugar wrote: “It’s touching, really. A man with enough cash to light cigars with hundred-dollar bills has suddenly discovered the power of community fundraising. How noble. Only in Nigeria, where the rich perform charity and the poor pay the ticket price.”

@Ndubuisi_23 wrote: “When it’s time to show wealth and flamboyant living, Kiddwaya will be at the forefront, showing the world how wealthy he and his family are. But when it’s time to help the people of Benue, Kiddwaya will need people to contribute N500 and N500k.”

@AndyjnrUmaru wrote: “Kiddwaya, billionaire pikin, dey ask for general donation for Benue, with all the lavish lifestyle. E still get plenty things wey we never understand. One day, truth go commot.”