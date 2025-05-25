By Peter Anosike

The Article Dealers Association has sworn in its newly elected executive.

The swearing-in ceremony was witnessed by past and present presidents of some major markets in Lagos International Trade Fair Complex as well as the general assembly of the market.

Speaking at the event, the president of the market, Comrade Jerry Dimaka, appreciated those who worked tirelessly to ensure that peace returned to the market.

According to him, the occasion is for the former executive headed by Sir Mike Elendu to handover authority and documents belonging to the association to the new executive so that they could continue from where they stopped. .

“What we are witnessing today is heroic. It is the process of transiting power from one administration to another, the first time in the last 17 years. The executive of the last administration will today handover documents and authority to the new executive and some of the presidents of the markets in Lagos International Trade Fair Complex like Mandilas International Trading Complex, Association of Progressive Traders, former president of Auto Spare Parts and Machinery Dealers Association are here to witness the transition.” Comrade Dimaka said

In his contribution, the immediate past president of the market, Sir Mike Elendu expressed delight at the peaceful transition and prayed for its success.