The famous Umahi dynasty of Uburu in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State is associated with success, class and luxury. In fact, it is not just a name but a brand defined by its robust family pedigree.

The dynasty with fingers in many juicy pies, including hospitality, construction, oil and gas, among others, belongs to the exclusive club of legendary families where everyone strives to be among the best in their various spheres of operation.

On Saturday, July 12, the Umahi family put up a show in Port Harcourt, the capital of River State. That day, the close-knit family held a grand wedding reception at Oaks Garden for Sharon Chidera, beloved daughter of Austin Umahi (Anyanwu Ndigbo). She tied the knot with John Chukwu, a chartered accountant based in the United Kingdom.

It was as magical and charming as in fairy tales. It could easily pass for a script from a big budget Hollywood movie. Yet, it was real life, and memories are made of such.

A lavish affair, it drew an esteemed guests list that included the movers and shakers of society, men and women of timbre and calibre, political irokos and titans of the boardroom. It was full house.

The entrance of the couple into the exquisitely decorated hall was like a carnival with different songs and dances. A whiff of perfumes enveloped the environment. Men and women of means made fashion statements with their styles.

Sharon stunned in her incredible gown and John looked dapper in his bespoke suit. The master of ceremony looked good too and he cracked some ribs at the appropriate time.

The guests include the President of the Nigerian Senate, Chief Godswill Akpabio, Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, Minister for Works, David Umahi, Senator Ned Nwoko, Senator Anthony Ani, Ebonyi First Lady, Chief Mary Maudline Nwifuru and Deputy Senate Whip Onyekachi Nwebonyi, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo,

Hon. Nkemkamma Kama, HRH Eze Laz Umahi, Barr. Roy Umahi, a senior advocate of Nigeria; Gen. Abel Obi Umahi (retd), Chioma Nweze, Hon. and Enekwechi Akpa, among many other prominent politicians, traditional rulers and business moguls.

While Akpabio commended Dave Umahi for his performance as minister of works, he urged

In his remarks, Senate President Akpabio praised David Umahi’s performance as Minister of Works. He noted Umahi’s role in transforming Nigeria’s infrastructure, particularly the Lagos-Calabar coastal road and the rehabilitation of the East-West road. He said Nigeria is proud My advice to Sharon: God loves her and has been gracious to her. She should not take the grace of God for granted, but should always stick to Him – as she has always done. She should respect her husband, so that her husband will love her. Her loyalty should never be in doubt. She should carry her husband along in all her dealings, should not see him as competitor. She must disregard third parties’ ‘inappropriate’ advice (including parents, pastors and besties), and be in accord with her hubby. The word, ‘I used to,’ may be inconsequential in the circumstance. What is paramount, is the present ‘I am.’

Although it was not a speech-making day, some remarks were made at the event. Akpabio commended Dave Umahi for his performance as a minister and advised the newly wed couple on how to conduct themselves to enjoy a blissful union.

Other speakers were Otti, Mrs. Nwifuru, Dave Umahi and Eze Laz Umahi, who spoke on behalf of the Umahi dynasty. The general theme was: love, respect, forgiveness and mutual understanding. They were also encouraged to remain prayerful at all times.

Dr Jude Umahi told Daily Sun: “My prayer for the couple is that God will continue to be the cornerstone of the union. He will bless and prosper them beyond the widest imagination. In the next nine months, we shall gather to celebrate the faithfulness of God by reason of coming onboard of their parents.”

The joining began on July 9 with the traditional marriage at Chief Austin Umahi’s county home. The vibrant cultural heritage of Ndigbo was fully displayed.

A happy and proud Austin Umahi said: “It’s just by God’s grace, not by any man’s effort. I still remember 23 years back when this girl I’m giving out in marriage today was born. Now, someone has come to snatch her from me it’s laughable but also humbling.”