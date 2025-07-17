“The strategic deployment was made to cover vulnerable spaces and to ensure maximum security. The command will intensify patrols and surveillances. Operatives successfully repelled armed bandits responsible for series of criminal activities in Sankera. The bandits also involved robbing villagers along the Kendev-Zaki Bam Road.

“Police A Division arrested four suspected armed robbers and recovered a stolen vehicle in Delta State. Police on patrol along Zaki-Biam had an encounter with bandits and neutralised three during exchange of gunshots. Operatives with military personnel rescued 18 abducted passengers on Otukpo-Otukpa Road in Okpokwu LG, Benue State.

Three men terrorising Dam community, Tse-Agberagba, Konshisha LG were arrested. Police operatives neutralised three bandits in their hideout at Naru Kastina Ala, LG and recovered AK 47rifles and 16 rounds of ammunition. Police Tactical Team arrested two notorious suspected cult members.

“Operatives neutralised suspected bandits in Jingir, Buruku LG and recovered one locally fabricated revolver pistol, 162 rustled cows from the bandits’ hideout. Another four suspected bandits were arrested terrorising Tine-Nune axis, Ukum LG. Police Division, Kwande, arrested two suspect cultists operating at Jatto Aka.”