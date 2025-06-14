From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Former House of Representatives member, Hon Adekunle Abdulkabir Akinlade , said 2027 will not be business as usual” even as he described the forthcoming presidential race as one that will test Nigeria’s political intelligence and ideological stamina.

Looking ahead to the next general election, Akinlade said there will be a shift in public expectations and political benchmarks, predicting that 2027 will usher in a new era of issue-based politics and rigorous voter scrutiny.

“This time around, it will be policy over personality now. Nigerians won’t just vote for who they like, they’ll vote for who has a plan. We’re now in an era where performance matters more than personality”, he said

The former legislator characterized the coming polls as a contest between incumbent power and a rising opposition movement, but warned that personality politics must give way to performance-based campaigns.

“Nigerians are wiser now. The next election will be about ideas, not identities. Those who want power must bring clear, workable policies, not just promises”, Akinlade said.

Further noting that shifting alliances and increased civic awareness will make the political space wide open, he said only those with substance and strategy will be able to navigate it successfully.

The former PDP Chieftain while canvassing unity and clarity of purpose among the Leaders as well as citizens, said growing public anxiety and tension over the nation’s political system and direction notwithstanding, political actors must put national interest above personal ambition in seeking to serve their fatherland.

Akinlade also challenged young Nigerians to engage the political process not just through criticism, but through informed participation and contributions to nation-building.

The man, considered as an influential voice in Ogun State politics, continues to advocate reforms, inclusion, and institutional credibility, stressing that; “We may be divided by party lines, but the mission is the same: to rescue Nigeria and rebuild it. The country must win, more than any politician or party.”

Speaking on issues around national leadership, party defections, and the evolving dynamics ahead of the 2027 general elections, Akinlade said the nation’s transformation demands deep institutional reforms and a collective shift from rhetoric to results.

According to the seasoned public servant and grassroots politician, whose message remains deep-rooted in promoting visionary and sacrificial leadership in the country, “progress requires patience, unity demands purpose, and the future belongs to those bold enough to build, not just campaign.”

Akinlade further offered a calm but firm perspective on the widespread defections rocking Nigeria’s political parties, saying; “Defections are not betrayals. They are signals” of progress

He stated that party-switching is a necessary response to internal dysfunction and ideological disconnection, adding; “There is no constitutional crime in switching political allegiance.

“What matters is the reason. When a platform no longer reflects your mission or your people’s interests, you move”.