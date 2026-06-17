FG not considering new taxes on fuel, telecom services — Presidency

The Presidency has dismissed reports suggesting the Federal Government plans to introduce new taxes on petroleum products and telecommunications services.

The clarification followed recommendations by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which advised Nigeria to expand Value Added Tax (VAT) to fuel products and introduce excise duties on telecom services to boost government revenue and support development spending.

The IMF, in its 2026 Article IV consultation report on Nigeria, said recent tax reforms may not be sufficient to sustain the government’s spending plans over the medium term.

However, the Federal Government said the recommendations do not amount to official policy.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Maryann Duke, Senior Special Assistant on Communications and Press Secretary to the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, described reports claiming new taxes would be introduced as false.

“The claims are inaccurate and do not reflect the position of the Government.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Federal Government is not considering the introduction of any new taxes on telecommunications services or petroleum products,” she said.

Duke explained that IMF Article IV consultation reports only contain policy assessments and recommendations for countries and are not binding on governments.

She added that all government policies must pass through constitutional, legislative and institutional procedures while taking into account national priorities and prevailing economic realities.

She also assured Nigerians that the current VAT waiver on petroleum products remains in force.

“With respect to petroleum products, the Value Added Tax (VAT) waiver currently applicable to fuel remains in place and has not been withdrawn,” she said.

“Similarly, the fuel surcharge in the law requires a specific ministerial order and publication in the Official Gazette to be implemented. No such action is being contemplated at this time.

“The suspended taxes have helped to moderate domestic fuel prices below international averages and neighbouring countries, serving as a cushion on the impact of global energy market disruption on Nigerian households and businesses.”

On telecommunications, Duke clarified that the excise duty introduced before 2023 has already been repealed under the country’s new tax laws.

She urged Nigerians, businesses and media organisations to ignore reports suggesting the government is planning fresh taxes on either sector.

According to her, the government’s priority remains improving tax administration, expanding economic activities and creating a business-friendly environment rather than increasing the burden on citizens.

“Consistent with the objectives of the ongoing fiscal and tax reforms, the focus remains on improving revenue administration, expanding economic activity, eliminating inefficiencies, and creating a more competitive environment for investment and job creation, rather than increasing the tax burden on citizens,” she said.

She added that any future tax policy changes, if necessary, would be officially announced and implemented strictly in line with due process and existing laws.