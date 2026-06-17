Insecurity: FG elevating 2027 politics above citizens’ welfare – Reps caucus

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives Minority Caucus has accused the Federal Government of elevating 2027 politics above the lives and welfare of the citizens.

The caucus, which stated at a press briefing, by the minority leader, Fredrick Agbedi and other minority principal officers, decried the spate of insecurity in the country.

The lawmakers stated that while the country is being ravaged by insecurity and hunger, the ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC) and the Presidency are allegedly preoccupied with 2027 politics.

According to them “Nigeria is bleeding. Nigeria is confused. And Nigeria is being deliberately pushed to the brink by a government that has elevated 2027 electioneering above the lives and welfare of citizens.

“From Sokoto to Enugu, from Borno to Lagos, the story is the same: hunger, killings, kidnappings, collapse of the naira, collapse of hope.

“Yet what preoccupies the ruling party and the Presidency is 2027. Endorsement rallies. Defections. Re-election strategies. Town hall meetings to discuss tenure security.

“The life of every Nigerian matters. Politics must take the back seat when the nation bleeds. We must secure Nigeria first. Government exists primarily for the security and welfare of the people. Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution is not a suggestion. It is a mandate.”

The minority caucus condemned the death of former Defence spokesman,

Major General Abubakar Rabe, while in the captivity of bandits in Kastina State, as well as the kidnap of school children and their teachers in Oyo State.

“While we mourn General Rabe, we ask: If a General is not safe within the borders of our nation, then who truly is? Not even our respected traditional rulers and monarchs, who have now become easy targets of vicious bandits who kidnap and kill them at will. Our security is in the mud. Yet, the political class is busy rehearsing new political dance steps, seemingly unbothered.”