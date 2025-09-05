Former Sokoto Governor Aminu Tambuwal says he would back Nigeria’s former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, if both men were the only choices to lead the country.

Tambuwal, who was interviewed on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ on Friday, said principles of leadership and not personal relationships are what guide his political choices.

“When it comes to leadership of this country and leadership of the people, tomorrow, not even today, I would rather support Atiku than Nyesom Wike,” he stated.

Speaking further, Tambuwal stressed that he has ensured that his relationships with past and present leaders across party lines are cordial, as his disagreements with them have never been personal.

“It is a collaboration; it is not something difficult. Once it is about being altruistic and nothing personal. You have never seen me going against President Bola Tinubu personally, you have never heard of me going against Nyesom Wike personally.

“We disagreed on principle, the way, and the direction things are going. I had no problem personally with Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, but we disagreed, and I left PDP for APC.

“It is not about my friendship with you, and I am saying this with all sense of responsibility. If Atiku Abubakar comes in here and Wike requests my phone, which is personal to me, I will personally give it to Wike as a personal friend,” he said.