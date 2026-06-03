NAF reaffirms commitment to civilian protection at maiden harm mitigation seminar

By Philip Nwosu
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has reaffirmed its commitment to professionalism, accountability, and the protection of civilians with the successful conduct of its maiden Seminar on Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response (CHMR) for strategic-level officers at Headquarters NAF, Abuja.
The landmark seminar, held on June 2, 2026, brought together senior military officers, security stakeholders, policy experts, civil society representatives, journalists, and subject-matter experts to deepen institutional understanding of civilian protection considerations in contemporary military operations.
Declaring the seminar open, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, described the initiative as a significant milestone in the Nigerian Air Force’s efforts to strengthen operational effectiveness while upholding the highest standards of professionalism and accountability.
According to the CAS, the Air Force remains resolute in institutionalising Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response across all levels of its operations, stressing that public trust and confidence are critical to achieving sustainable operational success.
“Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response is not a constraint on our operational effectiveness; rather, it is a framework that enhances precision, improves decision-making, and ultimately preserves strategic legitimacy,” Air Marshal Aneke said.
He noted that in today’s complex security environment, military success should not be measured solely by mission accomplishments but also by the extent to which civilian lives and property are protected during operations.
The Air Chief explained that integrating civilian protection considerations into military planning and execution enhances mission effectiveness through informed decision-making, accountability, and operational discipline.
He further underscored the importance of maintaining public confidence in military operations, stating that the protection of civilians remains a key element in strengthening the legitimacy and credibility of the armed forces.
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In his welcome address, the Chief of Civil-Military Relations (CCMR), Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, described the seminar as a landmark initiative in the Nigerian Air Force’s ongoing drive to promote professionalism, accountability, and civilian protection in military operations.
Gabkwet observed that modern military operations require a delicate balance between mission accomplishment and humanitarian considerations, particularly in conflict environments where civilian populations are often present.
“Operational success is not defined solely by tactical achievements, but by the ability to conduct operations with precision, discipline, restraint, and utmost regard for the safety, dignity, and well-being of civilian populations within areas of operation,” he said.
The CCMR noted that the seminar was designed to provide a platform for knowledge sharing, professional reflection, and constructive dialogue among stakeholders on best practices for civilian protection during military operations.
Participants engaged in discussions focused on strengthening operational procedures, enhancing accountability mechanisms, and improving the integration of civilian protection principles into military planning and execution.
The seminar also highlighted the growing importance of Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response frameworks in modern warfare, where military forces are increasingly required to operate in complex environments involving diverse civilian populations and evolving security threats.
Stakeholders at the event emphasised that effective civilian protection not only reduces unintended harm but also contributes to mission success by fostering public confidence, improving community relations, and reinforcing the legitimacy of military operations.
The successful hosting of the seminar reflects the Nigerian Air Force’s broader commitment to aligning its operational practices with international best standards while ensuring that military objectives are achieved in a manner that safeguards civilian lives and property.
As the NAF continues to confront contemporary security challenges across the country, the seminar marks a significant step toward institutionalising civilian protection measures and strengthening the culture of professionalism, accountability, and responsible military conduct within the Service.