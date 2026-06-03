Tambuwal: Dangulbi attack ‘direct assault on peace and security’

From Shafa’atu Suleiman, Sokoto
Sokoto East Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has condemned the recent bandit attacks on the Dangulbi community in the Tureta Local Government Area of Sokoto State.
He described the violence as a direct assault on the peace, security, and stability of communities in the state.
He said that the killings, destruction of property, and displacement of residents were painful, tragic, and unacceptable.
Lamenting the growing toll of insecurity on rural communities, the former governor said he was deeply saddened and heartbroken by the attacks, which claimed innocent lives and brought untold hardship to affected families and the wider community.
“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones, pray for the speedy recovery of those injured, and stand in solidarity with all residents affected by this tragedy.”
He called on security agencies to intensify operations aimed at restoring peace in vulnerable communities across the Sokoto-Zamfara axis, stressing that residents deserve to live and carry out their daily activities without fear.
Tambuwal’s condemnation comes as residents continue to grapple with the aftermath of renewed attacks that have left scores dead, homes destroyed, and many families displaced.
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Dangulbi has witnessed repeated attacks in recent days, with armed bandits reportedly storming the community on motorcycles and opening fire on residents.
The latest assault occurred barely 48 hours after an earlier attack that reportedly claimed the lives of at least 17 people, including residents and visitors who had returned to the village for the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.
Community sources said several houses were razed during the attacks, while many residents fled to neighbouring communities in search of safety.
The renewed violence has heightened concerns over the deteriorating security situation in parts of Sokoto State, particularly in rural communities that continue to experience recurring attacks by armed groups.
For residents of Dangulbi, however, the immediate concern remains their safety and the uncertainty surrounding a return to their homes.
Many displaced families say they are reluctant to return until stronger security measures are put in place to prevent further attacks.
Tambuwal urged residents to remain united and continue supporting efforts aimed at ending banditry and restoring lasting peace to affected communities.
He also reaffirmed his commitment to initiatives designed to improve security and protect lives and property across Sokoto State.