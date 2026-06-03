Obi urges aggrieved aspirants to accept primary results, rally behind NDC

Unveils nationwide grassroots engagement tour
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From Adesuwa Tsan, Abuja
The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, on Wednesday appealed to aspirants who participated in the party’s recently concluded primary elections to accept the outcomes and work together for the party’s success ahead of future elections.
Speaking at the party’s second National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja, Obi said while competition was inevitable in any democratic process, members must not allow post-primary grievances to undermine the party’s broader mission.
“I want to sincerely appeal to all our aspirants, those who participated in our primaries, to accept the outcomes in good faith,” Obi said.
“In every democratic process, there will be winners and there will be others who did not succeed. What matters most is what we do after the process.”
“We should not be overly consumed by today’s internal processes. We must look ahead to tomorrow,” he said, while assuring, “This party will be different. When given the opportunity, we will demonstrate leadership that is inclusive, compassionate, and accountable.”
Obi reiterated that unity and sacrifice would determine the party’s future as “no political movement succeeds without sacrifice.”
He added, “If we remain united, focused, and disciplined, we will build something truly different for Nigeria.”
“If we remain united, focused, and disciplined, we will build something truly different for Nigeria.” — Peter Obi
Speaking further, he disclosed that the party plans to embark on a nationwide engagement tour aimed at strengthening its grassroots structures and deepening political education across the country.
“We will soon begin visits to all states of the federation. We do not want members always coming to Abuja; we will go to them,” he said.
“We must engage directly with Nigerians, understand their realities, and build our policies around their needs.”
Obi noted that the NDC had achieved significant organisational milestones within a short period, moving from registration to congresses, conventions, and primary elections in about three months.
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“We have done congresses, we have done conventions, and we have done primaries all within about 90 days. Even established parties struggle with this,” he said. “We must therefore show understanding, patience, and sacrifice for the greater good of the party.”
He acknowledged the country’s pressing challenges, including insecurity, poor infrastructure, and weak public services, but said detailed political messaging would be unveiled during the official campaign period.
“We know the challenges facing our country—security, infrastructure, education, healthcare—but this is not yet campaign time,” he added.
Earlier, the National Chairman of the NDC, Moses Cleopas, described the party’s rapid growth and organisational development as extraordinary, attributing it to divine intervention and the sacrifices of members.
Cleopas said, “Within a very short time, this party has moved from registration to conventions and primaries. It is not by human effort alone; there is a higher hand guiding this process.”
“This party is like Noah’s Ark. It has been preserved through turbulent waters, and it will not fail Nigeria,” he said.
Cleopas also commended party members and aspirants for their conduct during the primary elections, noting that the exercise was largely peaceful despite intense competition.
Also speaking, the national leader of the party, Seriake Dickson, said the NDC had defied predictions that it would collapse shortly after its formation.
“From day one, we were not expected to survive but we have conducted congresses, primaries, and conventions, and we are still standing strong. That alone is a testimony.”
Dickson urged members to embrace reconciliation and remain committed to the party’s collective aspirations.
“We must not see internal competition as division. Those who did not win today should remain hopeful; tomorrow still holds opportunities,” he said.
The NEC meeting also resolved to deepen internal reforms through the introduction of electronic voting for future congresses and primary elections to improve transparency, reduce disputes, and modernise internal democratic processes.
He stated, “Nigeria must not lag behind in electoral innovation, and this party will lead the way.”
According to the leadership, the current manual voting process would remain in place temporarily because of the party’s relatively young structure and limited infrastructure but would eventually give way to a fully digital system.