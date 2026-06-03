Gbajabiamila hails Minister of State Enikanolaiye designate as national asset

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
Chief of Staff to the President Femi Gbajabiamila, on Wednesday, described Sola Enikanolaiye — the Minister of State-designate for Foreign Affairs — as a “national asset” during a send-off ceremony at the State House.
Speaking at the event organised by his office, Gbajabiamila praised Enikanolaiye’s long diplomatic career, academic achievements, and institutional knowledge, saying those qualities have prepared him to shoulder the responsibilities of ministerial office. “You have proven yourself to be a man of exemplary work ethic,” the Chief of Staff said. “With your commitment and dedication to duty, I have no doubt in my mind that wherever you go, you will succeed.”
In a statement issued by the Director of Information and Public Relations, State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye, Gbajabiamila recalled selecting Enikanolaiye early in his tenure as one of three names considered for the senior special assistant role. “When I resumed duty, I had three names from which to choose a Senior Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs. I did not know any of them, but I chose Ambassador Enikanolaiye. I can’t remember exactly why, but I am happy that I did,” he said, adding that even when they disagreed, the minister-designate “remained focused, respectful and professional.”
The Chief of Staff commended President Tinubu for the appointment and said the nation would benefit from Enikanolaiye’s “wealth of knowledge and experience in diplomacy and international relations.” He also highlighted the ambassador’s interpersonal skills and attention to detail as reasons for confidence in his future performance.
In his response, Enikanolaiye thanked President Tinubu for the trust placed in him and expressed gratitude to Gbajabiamila for a “conducive work environment that encouraged productivity and excellence.”
He urged staff to prioritise “excellence, productivity and positive human relations” and cautioned against workplace attitudes that breed “acrimony, dissonance and unproductivity”.
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Enikanolaiye also emphasised tolerance and mutual respect across religious and other differences, citing his own family as an example: “I am a Muslim; my wife is a devout Christian,” he said, using the point to underscore the importance of unity in diversity.
Senior Special Assistant on Administration and Operations in the Office of the Chief of Staff, Oyinade Nathan-Marsh, described the send-forth as recognition of Enikanolaiye’s “commitment to duty, institutional capacity, attention to detail and strong sense of responsibility.”
She prayed for wisdom and strength for him in his new role, which she said will demand extensive human resource management skills.
Speakers at the ceremony lauded Enikanolaiye’s leadership and mentorship during his time at the State House.
A career diplomat from Igbagun in Kogi State, Enikanolaiye graduated with First Class honours in Political Science from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, in 1981 and was the overall best graduating student in the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences that year.
He joined the Ministry of External Affairs in 1982, topped his class at the Foreign Service Academy in Lagos in 1984, and rose through the ranks to become Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in August 2016. He retired on August 4, 2017, after 35 years of service.
President Bola Tinubu appointed the career diplomat on April 29, 2026. Enikanolaiye had served three years as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and International Relations in the Office of the Chief of Staff before his elevation.