Owo massacre: Justice finally served, says Ondo governor

By Lawrence Agbo

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has welcomed the conviction and death sentence handed to four terrorists over the 2022 attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, describing the judgment as a triumph for justice and the rule of law.

Speaking on Channels TV Politics Today shortly after a Federal High Court in Abuja sentenced four convicts to death by hanging for their roles in the deadly assault, Aiyedatiwa said the verdict brought a measure of closure to victims and families affected by the tragedy.

The June 5, 2022 attack on the church in Owo claimed the lives of more than 40 worshippers and left scores of others injured, making it one of the deadliest attacks in the state’s history.

Reacting to the court’s decision, the governor said the judgment was significant not only for Ondo State but also for victims of terrorism across Nigeria.

“For us in Ondo State, we are happy that this judgment is a victory for the rule of law and for all the victims attacked, not just in Owo, Ondo State, but all who have been attacked at one time or the other by these terrorists,” Aiyedatiwa said.

The governor also spoke on efforts by South-West states to combat insecurity, noting that governors in the region are collaborating to strengthen security operations and support local security outfits.

According to him, personnel attached to regional security networks have made considerable sacrifices in the fight against criminal elements.

“We are working. The other day, I spoke with Governor Seyi Makinde; he said he had lost about 200 Amotekun personnel. It was not in the news because they were engaging,” he said.

Aiyedatiwa’s comments come as security concerns continue to dominate public discourse, with renewed calls for stronger measures against terrorism, kidnapping and violent crime across the country.

The governor maintained that the Owo judgment sends a strong signal that those responsible for acts of terror can be identified, prosecuted and punished under the law.