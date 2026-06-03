Reps: Opposition lawmakers nominate Ugochinyere as minority leader

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja
Sixty-one opposition lawmakers in the House of Representatives have nominated the member representing the Ideato Federal Constituency of Imo State, Ikeagwuonu Ugochinyere, as the new minority leader.
The minority caucus, in a letter signed by 61 out of the 81 opposition lawmakers, conveyed Ugochinyere’s nomination to the House; the document was addressed to the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, on Wednesday.
The Imo lawmaker is to replace the former minority leader, Kingsley Chinda, who formally announced his resignation as leader of the opposition in a letter read by Abbas at Tuesday’s plenary.
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The lawmakers cut across the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), African Democratic Congress (ADC), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Labour Party, Action Peoples Party (APP), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Social Democratic Party (SDP), and Accord.
Order 7, Rule 9 of the House Standing Orders (Eleventh Edition) empowers members of minority parties in the Green Chamber to choose their leader.
Members of the minority caucus expressed hope that Abbas will act swiftly on their letter so that the opposition can be fully represented in the House leadership.
According to them, it lies within their power, as enshrined in the House Standing Orders, to choose their leadership.