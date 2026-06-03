Nigeria, India deepen defence partnership as NDC delegation visits NAF HQ

By Philip Nwosu
In a demonstration of growing international military cooperation and strategic engagement, participants of the prestigious National Defence College (NDC), New Delhi, India, on Tuesday visited the Headquarters of the Nigerian Air Force (HQ NAF) in Abuja as part of their study tour of Nigeria.
The delegation was received on behalf of the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, by the Chief of Air Intelligence, Air Vice Marshal NN Ananaba.
Led by Anvita Sinha, the delegation comprised senior military officers and strategic-level participants undertaking the National Defence College’s advanced programme in defence and security studies.
The visit formed part of the delegation’s academic and strategic engagements aimed at broadening participants’ understanding of international security dynamics, military leadership, defence management, and contemporary global security challenges.
During the engagement, officials of the Nigerian Air Force provided the visitors with detailed presentations on the organisation, structure, operational responsibilities, and strategic roles of the Service in Nigeria’s national security architecture.
The delegation was also briefed on the Nigerian Air Force’s ongoing transformation agenda, operational achievements, force modernisation programmes, and contributions to national, regional, and multinational security efforts.
Military officials highlighted the Service’s involvement in counter-terrorism operations, counter-insurgency campaigns, air interdiction missions, intelligence gathering, air mobility operations, and humanitarian support activities across various theatres of operation within the country.
Participants were also exposed to the Nigerian Air Force’s evolving capabilities and initiatives designed to enhance operational effectiveness, improve personnel development, and strengthen the Service’s capacity to respond to emerging security threats.
The visit provided an important platform for the exchange of ideas on contemporary defence and security issues, including military transformation, strategic planning, intelligence operations, defence management, and international military cooperation.
Speaking during the engagement, officials emphasised the importance of professional military education and defence diplomacy in fostering stronger international relationships and enhancing mutual understanding among nations facing increasingly complex security challenges.
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Observers noted that such interactions are critical in promoting cooperation among military institutions, facilitating knowledge sharing, and developing collaborative approaches to addressing transnational threats such as terrorism, cybercrime, organised crime, and regional instability.
The visit also offered the Indian delegation an opportunity to gain first-hand insights into Nigeria’s security environment and the strategic role played by the Nigerian Air Force in protecting national sovereignty and supporting regional peace and security initiatives.
Defence analysts have increasingly highlighted the significance of military-to-military engagements in building trust, enhancing interoperability, and promoting the exchange of best practices among armed forces around the world.
For the National Defence College in New Delhi, the study tour serves as an important component of its curriculum, exposing participants to diverse geopolitical environments and security frameworks while encouraging strategic thinking and international collaboration.
The Nigerian Air Force, on its part, continues to strengthen relationships with partner nations through professional exchanges, joint training activities, strategic dialogues, and defence cooperation programmes aimed at enhancing global and regional security.
The visit further reinforced the Nigerian Air Force’s growing reputation as a professional, capable, and globally engaged air force committed to excellence, innovation, and strategic partnerships.
It also underscored Nigeria’s commitment to fostering constructive international defence relationships and promoting cooperation in addressing shared security challenges.
As global security threats continue to evolve, military leaders and defence experts have stressed the need for stronger international collaboration, knowledge exchange, and institutional partnerships to ensure effective responses to emerging risks.
The engagement between the Nigerian Air Force and the visiting National Defence College delegation reflects this shared commitment and highlights the importance of defence diplomacy as a tool for strengthening bilateral relations and advancing mutual security interests.
The visit concluded with renewed assurances of continued cooperation, professional engagement, and strategic dialogue between both countries as they work towards promoting peace, stability, and security within their respective regions and beyond.