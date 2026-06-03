Ajadi calls for constitutional security reform, urges National Assembly to empower governors to tackle insecurity

Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo has called for sweeping constitutional reforms to Nigeria’s security architecture, urging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Assembly to grant state governors direct constitutional authority over military operations within their states as part of efforts to address the country’s worsening insecurity.

Ajadi, the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) candidate for Oyo Central Senatorial District, said the growing wave of kidnappings, banditry, and violent crimes across Nigeria demonstrates the urgent need to restructure the nation’s security system and empower state governments with greater operational control over security matters.

“Mr. President and the National Assembly should make it into law that governors of states should have constitutional power to control the army to tackle insecurity without the intervention of the Federal Government,” Ajadi said.

The politician also referenced remarks previously made by Oyo State Governor, governor Seyi Makinde, concerning the limitations governors face in handling security matters.

According to Ajadi, Makinde had repeatedly explained that although governors are often referred to as the chief security officers of their states, they lack direct operational control over the military and other critical federal security agencies.

Ajadi recalled that the governor had publicly stated that state governments can only request military intervention through the Federal Government and do not possess the constitutional authority to independently command security formations.

He maintained that the situation exposes a major structural weakness in Nigeria’s security system, where governors are held accountable by residents for security failures despite lacking the powers needed to effectively confront criminal activities.

Ajadi made the remarks while reacting to the recent abduction of pupils, teachers, and residents in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, describing the incident as another painful reminder of the security challenges confronting ordinary Nigerians.

According to him, no government can claim success when citizens live under the constant threat of kidnapping, attacks, banditry, and other violent crimes.

“Any president who cannot secure his citizens is not worth being president,” Ajadi declared.

He argued that despite the substantial revenues generated from the removal of fuel subsidy, Nigerians have not witnessed corresponding improvements in national security.

Ajadi who sought Mr. President’s resignation before is now urging him to collaborate with the national Assembly to reform the security law to enable the state governors to have constitutional power to control all security agencies.

The APM Senatorial candidate for Oyo Central Senatorial District expressed concern that the increasing cases of kidnapping and violent crimes across the Southwest underscore the urgent need for the Federal Government to strengthen intelligence gathering, improve security operations, and empower states to play more direct roles in maintaining law and order.

He noted that local security outfits and state authorities would achieve greater success if there were stronger collaboration among security agencies, quicker emergency response mechanisms, and a more decentralised security framework.

Ajadi also criticised what he described as the politicisation of insecurity, warning political actors against exploiting tragic incidents for partisan purposes.

He specifically reacted to comments attributed to former Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Ayodele Fayose, who allegedly suggested on national TV that the Oyo State Government orchestrated the recent abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in parts of the state to embarrass President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The statement of former Governor Ayodele Fayose alleging that the Oyo State Government orchestrated the recent abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in parts of the state as part of a plot to embarrass President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should be condemned by all well-meaning Nigerians.

“Fayose should be warned not to use the insecurity in the state for politics,” Ajadi said.

According to him, the focus of political leaders should be on securing the release of victims and preventing future attacks rather than engaging in blame games.

Ajadi warned that insecurity has become one of the greatest threats to economic development, agriculture, education, investment, and social stability in Nigeria.

“Without good security, no business will thrive. Investors will not bring their money into an environment where lives and investments are not protected. Farmers cannot safely cultivate their lands, traders cannot move their goods freely, and businesses cannot expand where criminal activities are allowed to flourish,” he stated.

He added that the rising incidence of kidnappings, banditry, and violent attacks has discouraged investment, tourists visits, and reduced economic activities in many parts of the country.

To address the challenge, Ajadi called on the Federal Government to move beyond rhetoric and implement practical measures, including the recruitment of more security personnel, deployment of modern surveillance technology, strengthening intelligence networks, improved welfare packages for security operatives, enhanced border security, and closer cooperation between federal security agencies and state-backed security outfits.

He also advocated tougher sanctions against criminal elements and any security personnel found aiding kidnappers, bandits, or other criminal groups.

According to him, such officers should be arrested, thoroughly investigated, prosecuted, and punished in accordance with the law to serve as a deterrent to others.

“The safety of Nigerians must remain the foremost responsibility of government. Citizens should not have to live under the constant threat of kidnapping, banditry, and violent attacks,” he added.

For Ajadi, the Oriire abduction is not merely an isolated criminal incident but evidence of a broader national security crisis requiring constitutional reforms, stronger institutions, improved intelligence gathering, and renewed commitment by all levels of government to protect the lives and property of Nigerians.