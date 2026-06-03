Obidient Movement wants governorship ticket zoned to Southern Kaduna

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna
Stakeholders of the Obidient Movement and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) from Southern Kaduna have called on the leadership of the party to zone its governorship ticket for the 2027 Kaduna State election to Southern Kaduna, arguing that the region deserves recognition for its unalloyed support for the movement that championed political change in the 2023 general elections.
Addressing journalists in Kaduna, the Coordinator of the Obidient Movement and NDC stakeholders in the Southern Senatorial Zone, Pastor Isaac Ango Makama, said the demand was rooted in the principles of justice, political inclusion, equity, and reward for loyalty.
Makama congratulated the national leadership of the NDC on the successful conduct of its recent primaries, describing the exercise as a significant milestone in the party’s growth and democratic development.
According to him, Southern Kaduna emerged as one of the strongest support bases for the political movement led by former presidential candidate Peter Obi during the 2023 elections, with voters overwhelmingly backing the ideals of competence, accountability, national unity, and good governance.
“The voting pattern from Southern Kaduna was not accidental. It reflected the aspirations of a people who have consistently advocated fairness, equity, good governance, and inclusive leadership,” he stated.
He argued that as the NDC seeks to establish itself as a credible political alternative in Kaduna State, it should recognise the sacrifices and commitment demonstrated by the people of Southern Kaduna by allowing the region to produce the party’s governorship candidate.
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Makama further noted that the major political parties in the state had already adopted zoning arrangements that favour other senatorial districts.
According to him, the APC and PDP have reportedly positioned their governorship ambitions around Kaduna Central Senatorial District, while the ADC has tilted towards Kaduna North, leaving Southern Kaduna as a strategic option for the NDC.
He maintained that the district possesses competent and experienced individuals capable of governing Kaduna State effectively and delivering inclusive development.
“Zoning the governorship ticket to Kaduna South Senatorial District will not only reward loyalty and sacrifice but also strengthen the party’s electoral prospects by inspiring confidence among voters seeking a departure from the old political order,” he said.
The stakeholders appealed to NDC leaders, including party chairman Mordecai Ibrahim, former Bayelsa State governor Senator Seriake Dickson, Peter Obi, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, youth groups, women leaders, and other party stakeholders to support the demand.
The statement emphasised that the call was peaceful, democratic, and aimed at promoting unity, fairness, and broader political participation within the party ahead of the 2027 governorship election.