From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja
The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said it is galvanizing Nigerians in the Diaspora, ahead of the unveiling of a coalition to wrestle power from the All Progressives Congress ( APC) in 2027.
The ADC, in the pursuit of its objective, said it is set to hold a conference, on Monday, to mobilize the Nigerian Diaspora community towards the 2027 contest.
ADC National Chairman, Chief Ralphs Okey Nwosu, told journalists, in Abuja,that the conference is part of efforts to build consensus for the coalition of opposition parties and politicians for the next general elections.
Nwosu noted that the conference with the theme “Imperative of Diaspora Leadership in Building the Coalition for Change and National Transformation in Nigeria and Africa,” will witness the convergence of politicians and technocrats. He said this is an indication that the proposed coalition enjoys the support of Nigerians from all works of life.
According to him, “Nigerians including most Diasporas are determined to make their contribution to ensure our country’s rejuvenation and the continent’s renaissance.
“Many African youth have reached out to me, from Namibia, South Africa, Kenya and Egypt and most of them in Diaspora urging us not to fail Africa and offering their support.
“The ADC Worldwide Diaspora Coalition Convergence is not just a talkshow but a deep reflection of wholesome desire for change with all hands on decks.”
The party noted that former Minister of Health, Prof. Adenike Grange, and former member, European Parliament, Dr. Pierrette Herzberger-Fofana, are among personalities expected to address the conference.
Grange who is now Chair, Nigeria Diaspora Coalition for Change (NDCfC), will present a welcome address, while Dr. Herzberger-Fofana, is expected to give goodwill message, at the conference, which is organized by the African Democratic Congress Party of Nigeria Diaspora Network (ADC-DN).