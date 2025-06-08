Nwosu noted that the conference with the theme “Imperative of Diaspora Leadership in Building the Coalition for Change and National Transformation in Nigeria and Africa,” will witness the convergence of politicians and technocrats. He said this is an indication that the proposed coalition enjoys the support of Nigerians from all works of life.

According to him, “Nigerians including most Diasporas are determined to make their contribution to ensure our country’s rejuvenation and the continent’s renaissance.

“Many African youth have reached out to me, from Namibia, South Africa, Kenya and Egypt and most of them in Diaspora urging us not to fail Africa and offering their support.

“The ADC Worldwide Diaspora Coalition Convergence is not just a talkshow but a deep reflection of wholesome desire for change with all hands on decks.”