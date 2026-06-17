Any govt that abhors opposition creating room for chaos – Atiku’s aide

Paul Ibe, media aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has again tackled the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government, accusing it of abhorring opposition parties.

Ibe said this in a Facebook post a day after Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja okayed the deregistration of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Ibe’s principal is the ADC presidential candidate in the 2027 general election.

Although the Court of Appeal ordered a stay of execution of the high court order, Ibe took a swipe at Justice Lifu and the ruling APC government, which the opposition has accused of being behind the plot to deregister the ADC.

He said, “The morning after, it should be crystal clear to all Nigerians irrespective of party affiliations that Justice Peter Lifu is a threat to our Democracy.

“Apart from being saddled with the contrived cases against the ADC, he is also presiding over the cases of NDC and APM all aimed at deregistering the opposition parties.

“Any government that abhors opposition parties is intentionally creating room for chaos and anarchy.

“Like the Court of Appeal said yesterday, Justice Lifu is a misfit to the judiciary and is not qualified to sit at a beer parlour bench!”