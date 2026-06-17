18-month-old baby beheaded in suspected ritual incident in Ondo

A distraught father, Bright Kalu, has narrated how his 18-month-old baby was beheaded for suspected ritual purposes in Ondo State.

The peasant farmer said the incident occurred at Agoti farm settlement in Idanre on Monday, June 8.

The Abia State-born farmer said the baby was in her mother’s care in the settlement when he left for a nearby farm to buy food items.

He said he returned to find his wife looked distressed.

“When I asked what had happened, she told me that someone had come to the camp and attacked her, and that she was able to rescue three of our children, but one was missing,” Kalu said.

He said he immediately launched a search of the area in company of his elder brother, Ifeanyi.

Kalu said the search proved futile only for him to later discover the lifeless body of his daughter behind his house with her head missing.

The farmer said the matter was reported at Olofin Police Station in Idanre before being transferred to the State Police Headquarters in Akure for further investigation.

He urged the Ondo State Government and security agencies to get to the root of the matter.

Meanwhile, the Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abayomi Jimoh confirmed the incident.

He said an arrest had been made and investigation was ongoing.

The command spokesman added that the suspect would be charged to court upon conclusion of investigation.