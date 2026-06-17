Witness details KIRS payments in Yahaya Bello trial

The 18th prosecution witness in the ongoing alleged money laundering trial of former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello on Wednesday told the Federal High Court in Abuja that funds paid into his company’s account were commissions earned for services rendered to the Kogi State Internal Revenue Service (KIRS).

The witness, Philip Kuma, an information technology expert and owner of Bespoke Business Solutions and Bespoke Global Concept, testified after being called by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) through its lead counsel, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN).

Kuma told the court that his company was engaged as the lead consultant to automate tax administration processes for KIRS and was entitled to receive a commission based on internally generated revenue (IGR) collected above an agreed threshold.

According to him, the initial agreement provided for a 15 per cent commission on IGR exceeding N350 million, but the rate was later reduced to five per cent following improvements in revenue generation and reduced operational costs resulting from automation.

“Our work was limited to automation of the tax administration process, tax audits, tax collection, identification of taxable entities within the state, as well as advisory services on tax policy and strategy,” the witness said.

During cross-examination by defence counsel, Paul Daudu (SAN), Kuma said he could not recall whether he personally signed the engagement agreement with KIRS on behalf of his company.

He identified the shareholders of Bespoke Business Solutions Services Limited as himself, Margaret Kuma and Augustine Kuma, adding that Jamiu Salawu was not a shareholder in any of the companies.

The witness also admitted that there was no board resolution authorising the payment of part of the company’s commission to individuals he had earlier described as stakeholders.

He further acknowledged that the engagement agreement with KIRS did not contain any provision requiring payments to stakeholders.

Earlier in his testimony, Kuma had stated that 50 per cent of the five per cent commission earned by the company was paid to stakeholders, although he later confirmed that such an arrangement was not captured in any memorandum of understanding or formal agreement.

Kuma told the court that Yakubu Oseni was the Chairman of KIRS when his company was engaged and that the consultancy continued after Aliu Nda Salami assumed leadership of the agency.

He also disclosed that Jamiu Salawu was nominated by Oseni as a signatory to the company’s Zenith Bank project account.

During the proceedings, statements of account belonging to Bespoke Business Solutions with Sterling Bank and Zenith Bank were tendered and shown to the witness for identification.

The witness identified several inflows from the Kogi State Government into the company’s accounts, including N74.3 million received on December 6, 2016, N202.3 million on April 21, 2017, and N4.8 million on January 10, 2018.

Responding to questions from the prosecution, Kuma confirmed that withdrawals were subsequently made by Jamiu Salawu and Yusuf Abdulmumuni from the accounts following some of the credited funds.

Following the testimony of Kuma and another prosecution witness, the trial judge, Justice Maryann Anenih, adjourned further hearing in the case until October 14, 16, 27 and 28.