UTME 2026 original result slip available

JAMB issues guidelines for access

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that candidates who sat the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) can begin printing their original result slips from Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

The release of the original result slip marks another critical stage in the 2026 admission process, as candidates prepare for post-UTME screenings and other admission exercises across universities, polytechnics and colleges of education nationwide.

In a statement issued by JAMB’s Public Communication Adviser, Dr Fabian Benjamin, the examination body said the result slips would be available for printing before the end of Wednesday and could be conveniently accessed from any internet-enabled device, including personal computers, smartphones and accredited business centres.

The Board noted that the original result slip is an important document required for post-UTME screening exercises and admission processing by tertiary institutions across the country.

“The document contains vital information, including the candidate’s photograph, national ranking, and other security features that authenticate the result and facilitate admission procedures,” JAMB said.

It advised candidates to carefully verify all information contained on the printed slip to ensure accuracy and promptly report any discrepancies.

JAMB also urged candidates to keep copies of the original result slip for future admission-related processes, stressing that the document remains one of the key requirements for consideration by higher institutions.