From Sola Ojo, Abuja

Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 elections Mr Peter Obi has joined the global literary community in celebrating award-winning novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie on her birthday.

Adichie, widely regarded as one of Africa’s most influential contemporary writers, has authored internationally acclaimed works including Half of a Yellow Sun, Purple Hibiscus, and Americanah.

In a goodwill message sent via his verified X handle on Monday, Obi described Adichie as a “true literary giant” whose works enriched global literature while uplifting humanity.

“Her life and work remind us that when nurtured with discipline and vision, talent becomes a light for the individual and all of society,” Obi said.

He noted that Adichie has used her extraordinary gift to tell African stories with dignity and raise new generations of storytellers through her writings and literary workshops.

Obi further praised the novelist for honouring her roots, recalling her emotional return to her alma mater where she reconnected with her former teachers.

According to him, that singular act underscored the importance of gratitude to the past and drawing strength from one’s foundations.

“On this special day, I celebrate her not only as my sister but also as a beacon of inspiration to millions.

“May God continue to strengthen her, bless her with wisdom and joy, and make her light shine even brighter for Nigeria and the world,” Obi said.