Britain bans social media for under-16s

Britain has banned teenagers below 16 years from accessing social media, a move the government says is aimed at curtailing intrusion of technology in their lives.

British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer announced the ban in a video message shared on X on Monday.

“We are banning social media access for under 16s.

“These days kids must find their feet in a world where technology intrudes into every area of their life.

“I just can’t let that go on anymore. So we’re giving children their childhoods back,” he said in a message attached to the video.

The announcement comes amid growing concerns over the impact of social media on youth mental health.

According to the BBC, the government has powers under existing legislation, including the Online Safety Act and the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Act 2026, to implement age and functionality restrictions.

The new UK policy draws inspiration from Australia’s 2025 ban on social media for under-16s, which covers major platforms allowing user interaction and content posting, such as TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, and others.