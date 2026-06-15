Xenophobia: South African artists losing gigs, businesses – Minister

By Lawrence Agbo

The South African government has acknowledged the growing economic consequences of xenophobia allegations against the country, revealing that local artists and businesses are beginning to suffer losses across Africa.

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, said the backlash has resulted in cancelled performances for South African entertainers and challenges for businesses operating abroad.

Speaking during an interview with SABC on Sunday, Kubayi insisted that recent deportations and evacuations involving foreign nationals were aimed at tackling illegal immigration and should not be interpreted as xenophobic actions.

According to her, the government is actively engaging with affected businesses and providing support through diplomatic and consular channels as concerns grow about the controversy’s impact.

“We cannot deny that there is a backlash,” Kubayi said, noting that government agencies have intensified engagements with South African companies operating both within Africa and beyond.

She disclosed that several entertainers have reported losing performance opportunities across the continent, with one artist informing her that all scheduled shows outside South Africa had been cancelled.

“The majority of our artists perform in other African countries, and many are seeing their gigs cancelled. One artist reached out to me and said all her bookings on the continent were cancelled. That represents a loss of income for a South African,” she said.

The minister urged African countries to distinguish between efforts to address illegal migration and the treatment of legally resident foreigners, stressing that those living lawfully in any country deserve protection.

The comments come amid growing tensions following reports of xenophobic attacks in South Africa, which have prompted countries including Nigeria, Ghana and Malawi to evacuate some of their citizens.

The controversy has also spilled into sports. Last week, South Africa captain Ronwen Williams expressed disappointment after many African fans appeared to support Mexico rather than South Africa during Bafana Bafana’s opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

South Africa lost 2-0 to Mexico in the Group A encounter, leaving the team with a difficult path to the knockout stage.

Reflecting on the atmosphere surrounding the game, Williams said he was surprised by what he perceived as a lack of solidarity from fellow Africans.

“Africans have always supported other African countries at World Cup tournaments, but I can’t understand why our situation is different. Many Africans supported Mexico instead of South Africa. It was painful to see,” he said.

His remarks have fueled debate over whether South Africa’s strained relations with some African countries, largely driven by recurring xenophobia concerns, are affecting perceptions of the country across the continent.