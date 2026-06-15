Rabe Abubakar: Son dismisses claim of late retired general being diabetic

Isyaka Rabe, one of the sons of the late Major General Rabe Abubakar (rtd), has said his father had no history of diabetes or high blood pressure, contrary to a claim made by the Katsina State Governmen.

Katsina State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasir Muazu confirmed the retired general’s death in a statement over the weekend.

According to him, the general died from complications arising from diabetes and hypertension.

SunOnline reports that Abubakar and his wife were travelling towards Katsina on Saturday, May 30 when gunmen intercepted their vehicle in Matazu Local Government Area and whisked them away.

In an interview with Deutsche Welle (DW), Isyaka dismissed the purported cause of death.

He said the last video uploaded by his father’s captors indicated he might have died from a snake bite.

He noted that only God knew the actual cause of death.

Isyaka maintained that his father died a hero and prayed to God for the repose of his soul.

He charged those enquiring about how the retired general’s body was recovered to direct their questions to the government.

“When I announced the time for my father’s funeral prayer, many people began asking how the body was recovered. I told them I did not know and that they should direct such questions to the government,” he said.

Isyaka further dismissed social media reports claiming his mother had been released, noting that she remained in captivity.