…. Kebbi traditional rulers, NOA backs campaign

From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Rotary Healthy Communities Challenge, a project under the Rotary International in partnership with the PATH has decided to tackle malaria in six Local Government Areas of Kebbi State which are hard to reach terrains.

The Councils where pilot campaign would kick off includes, Argungu, Augie, Bagudo, Shanga, Fakai and Aliero local government area.

Country Lead of Rotary Healthy Communities Challenge, Dr. Dele Balogun who disclosed this at a press conference in Birnin Kebbi , as part of activities to Mark World Malaria Day, explained that Kebbi State and Akwa- Ibom states are the pilot states out of 36 states of the federation.

Balogun noted that, ” the Rotary Healthy Communities Challenge would implement our strategies with partners,funds within our disposal to eradicate malaria. In Kebbi state,we are going to work in six Local Government Areas which have been recommended to us by the Government. These Councils includes Argungu, Augie, Bagudo, Shanga, Fakai and Aliero”.

Balogun who also disclosed that 265 million new cases of malaria have been discovered across the world in 2023,revealed that 597,000 people out of the figures has died, stressed that ,97 percentage of total new cases discovered were found in Africa continent.

While speaking on the progress made, he disclosed that 45 countries and a nation have been certified to be free of malaria, while Togo to is planning to join soon.

He stressed that,with proper sanitation of environment, drainage system, adequate waste disposal and other hygiene practices, Nigeria could join the league of the nation free of the disease within the shortest time.

Earlier, the Kebbi State Commissioner of Information and Cultures,Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed Birnin Kebbi, assured the organization the readiness of the State Government to support them to succeed in their mission in the state

In his remark,the Executive Secretary of Primary Health Development Agency, Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad Noma ,noted that with the ongoing commitment of the state government,the malaria would be eradicated in the next two to three years in the state.

Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Muhammad Samaila Mera, represented by District Head of Gulma,Alhaji Bashar Muhammad Gulma assured the organization the total support of the Argungu Emirate stressed that,the malaria would be tacked like the manner polio disease was eradicated in the state.

The team also visited Emir of Gwandu,Alhaji Muhammad Iliyasu Bashar,who was represented by Waziri Gwandu’, Alhaji Umar Abdullahi Waziri.

Emir commended the organised for coming to the state,and assured them that the traditional rulers,the people of the state would support them to actualize their targeted goal.

While declaring it support for the campaign, the Kebbi State Director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA,) Mallam Nasir Karofi ,called for landfill, emphasized.on the hygiene in an interview efforts to fight Malaria.

Karofi who urged all citizens to prioritize environmental sanitation as a cornerstone of malaria prevention, noted that there are clear connection between stagnant water, a breeding ground for malaria-carrying mosquitoes, and inadequate waste management practices.

He made a significant appeal to the Kebbi State Government, advocating for the urgent establishment of a well-planned landfill site to address the growing challenge of refuse collection, particularly within the state capital.

He articulated the multiple advantages of such an initiative, stating, “Beyond the evident improvement in efficient waste evacuation, a properly managed landfill offers substantial opportunities for job creation and economic empowerment through sorting, recycling, and controlled incineration.”

Looking to the future of civic engagement, the Director announced the impending return of initiatives reminiscent of the “glorious days” of the War Against Indiscipline and Corruption (WAI-C) and the WAI brigade.

He stated that these efforts, which significantly contributed to the enforcement of monthly environmental sanitation, will be revived through the establishment of a Citizens Brigade, championed by the Director General of the National Orientation Agency, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu.

Karofi stressed the unwavering commitment of the NOA to mobilizing Nigerians towards environmental cleanliness for the betterment of both health and economic well-being.

He also commended the proactive measures undertaken by the Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Nasir Idris, in prioritizing street cleaning and the clearing of drainages and culverts across the state capital and major towns.

He acknowledged the crucial role of these efforts in preventing blockages that could lead to flooding, thereby mitigating the creation of mosquito breeding sites and reducing the risk of malaria.