World Cup: Everything to know about Belgium vs Egypt match

By Goli Innocent

Belgium and Egypt will face off in a crucial Group F encounter at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with both sides aiming to strengthen their chances of progressing to the knockout stages.

While Belgium arrive at the tournament as one of Europe’s consistent performers with a squad blending experience and youth, Egypt are seeking to build on their growing reputation as one of Africa’s football powerhouses.

The fixture is expected to draw significant attention, not only because of the contrasting styles of play but also because both teams possess players capable of influencing the outcome on football’s biggest stage.

Match details

The Group F clash will be played on Monday, June 15, 2026.

For Nigerian football fans, kick-off is scheduled for 08:00 p.m. Nigerian time (WAT).

The match will take place in the United States, where both teams will be eager to secure maximum points.

Why the match matters

With the group stage often determining a team’s World Cup destiny, both sides understand the importance of starting strongly.

Belgium will seek to justify their status as favourites, while Egypt know a positive result could significantly improve their chances of reaching the Round of 16.

World Cup history

Belgium are making their 15th FIFA World Cup appearance. Their best performance came at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where they finished third after defeating England in the third-place playoff.

Egypt are making their fourth World Cup appearance, having previously qualified in 1934, 1990 and 2018.

The Pharaohs are still chasing their first-ever appearance in the knockout stages.

Head-to-head record

Belgium and Egypt have met twice in international football. Egypt have won one match, while Belgium have won one.

However, this will be their first-ever meeting at a FIFA World Cup.

Players to watch

Belgium

Kevin De Bruyne

Jeremy Doku

Youri Tielemans

Egypt

Mohamed Salah

Omar Marmoush

Hamza Abdel Karim

Belgium’s strengths

Belgium possess one of the most technically gifted squads in the competition.

The team combines experienced players with emerging talents capable of controlling games through possession and quick attacking transitions.

Belgium’s strengths include:

Strong midfield control

High-quality passing

Effective wing play

Experience in major tournaments

Their ability to dictate the tempo of matches could prove decisive.

Egypt’s strengths

Egypt will rely heavily on organisation, discipline and quick counter-attacks. The North Africans have built a reputation for defensive resilience and tactical discipline.

Their strengths include:

Compact defensive structure

Dangerous counter-attacks

Physical intensity

Strong team cohesion

Egypt are expected to remain compact and exploit spaces left behind by Belgium.

Key battleground

The midfield battle could determine the outcome. If Belgium dominate possession and control the pace of the game, they could create numerous scoring opportunities.

However, if Egypt successfully disrupt Belgium’s rhythm and launch quick transitions, they could frustrate the European side and remain competitive throughout the contest.

Chances of victory

Based on current squad depth, experience and historical performances:

Belgium win: 60%

Draw: 25%

Egypt win: 15%

Belgium enter the match as favourites, but Egypt possess enough quality and defensive discipline to make life difficult for the Europeans.

Prediction

Belgium have superior depth, greater tournament experience and more attacking options across the pitch.

Egypt is expected to remain organised and competitive, but sustaining that resistance for 90 minutes will be a difficult task.

Predicted scoreline:

Belgium 2-1 Egypt.