The ninth annual convention of Esan World Congress (EWC) USA/Canada, scheduled to hold from July 11 to 13 in Newark, New Jersey, USA, promises to change the healthcare narrative in Esanland located in central senatorial district of Edo State, Nigeria.

This year’s convention with the theme, “Made For This: Enhancing Healthcare in Esanland,” is a bold declaration of purpose and vision, unifying Esan sons, daughters and global allies to drive transformational healthcare solutions for Esanland.

In a joint statement, EWC President, Dr. Eromosele Idahosa and Secretary General, Professor Ehiyamen Osezua emphasised that this gathering goes beyond tradition, insisting that it was a call to collective action at a critical moment for Esanland.

“We are made for this,” declared Dr. Idahosa. “Our history is filled with examples of Esan people rising to meet challenges with unity, courage and resolve. Now is the time to channel our global strength, expertise, and resources to revolutionise healthcare access and outcomes for our people.”

“I wish to emphasise that this gathering represents more than a reunion. It’s a rallying point for advancing the progress, unity and global visibility of Esan people. We will engage critical conversations on development, cultural preservation and healthcare enhancement in Esanland. Together, we will reaffirm our shared purpose and chart pathways for sustainable impact,” Declared Osezua, professor of Public Administration at the University of Texas, at Austin.

Governor Monday Okpebholo is expected to be the special guest of honour at the event, reinforcing the deepening collaboration between Edo State Government and the global Esan diaspora.

Internationally acclaimed public health expert, Professor Edwin Eseigbe, will deliver the keynote address, offering actionable insights on building resilient, equitable and community-centred healthcare systems in Esanland.

Eseigbe, a professor of Paediatrics at the Benue State University (BSU), Makurdi, is a Consultant Paediatric Neurologist and Neurodevelopmental Paediatrician at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH). He is also a visiting professor of Paediatrics at Bingham University, Karu, Nigeria. Immediate past Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Bingham University Teaching Hospital (BHUTH), Jos,…

and currently President of the Child Neurology Society of Nigeria (CNSN), he is the chairman of the Technical Advisory Committee of the Adolescent Paediatric Society of Nigeria (APSON); Chairman of the Tobacco Control and Prevention Paediatric Association of Nigeria (PAN); and Lead Consultant on Children with Special Needs to the Federal Ministry of Health in Nigeria.

Eseigbe holds the Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) from the University of Benin, as well as a Masters degree in Public Health and Doctor of Medicine (MD) from the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria. He is a Fellow of the West African College of Physicians; Fellow, Royal College of Physicians, Edinburgh and Fellow of the American Academy of Cerebral Palsy and Developmental Medicine. He also serves as an examiner to several universities in Nigeria and the West African College of Physicians

Confirming that preparations were already firmed up, Chairman, Publicity Committee, Pastor Simon Ogbeide and Ms.Mary Inegbenehi, the host and president of Esan Sons and Daughters in Diaspora Inc New York, called on Esan sons, daughters, professionals, policymakers and friends of Esanland to participate in the transformative gathering.

“This is more than a convention, it’s a historic turning point. Healthcare is not a privilege, it is a right. We are Esan. We are made for this, and together, we will change the healthcare narrative for our people,” Ogbeide affirmed.

Inegbenehi maintained that the 2025 Esan World Congress Convention would be a convergence of influence, innovation and unwavering commitment; a rallying point to create sustainable healthcare systems, strengthen Esan unity and build a legacy of progress for generations to come.