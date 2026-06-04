Rivers: Tricycle rider beats lover to death

Abandons corpse with children
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From Tony John, Port Harcourt
A tricycle rider identified simply as IK has allegedly beaten his female lover, a mother of two, to death and abandoned her corpse alongside their children in the Ogbogoro community in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.
The incident reportedly occurred along the CPM Street axis of Ogbogoro on Tuesday, 2 June.
A resident of the area, Mr Senibo, told our reporter that at about 7 am, residents were alerted to a disturbing scene along the street where two female children, both under the age of six, and the lifeless body of an adult woman were found inside a stationary tricycle.
According to the eyewitness, operatives of the Ozuoba Police Division had already arrived at the scene when he reached the location.
He said the older child was being interviewed by the police and allegedly narrated how her father used an object to beat their mother at a guesthouse where they had lodged on Monday night.
The child reportedly stated that after realising that the woman could neither stand nor speak, the suspect drove them out of the guesthouse, abandoned the children and their mother’s body inside the tricycle, and fled.
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The spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Blessing Agabe, confirmed the incident to journalists.
According to the police spokesperson, the Ozuoba Police Division received information from a passerby who noticed two children and a woman who appeared lifeless inside a blue tricycle parked by the roadside.
“The Ozuoba Police Division patrol team swiftly moved to the scene, where officers found the lifeless body of a woman and two children aged about five years and six months respectively,” ASP Agabe said.
“The five-year-old child informed the police that her father used an object to beat her mother during the night, leaving her seriously injured. When the father noticed that the woman had become weak, he allegedly rushed her to an undisclosed hospital where she was pronounced dead.”
She added that the suspect subsequently abandoned the children and the corpse inside the tricycle before fleeing.
Agabe further stated that a sister of the deceased was later contacted by the police and positively identified the body.
The corpse has since been deposited at a mortuary for preservation and further investigation.
The police also disclosed that the deceased’s sister had taken custody of the two children, while efforts have been intensified to apprehend the fleeing suspect.