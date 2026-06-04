Aisha Yesufu demands transparency, faults NDC over Senate primary process

Prominent activist and political figure Aisha Yesufu has openly challenged leaders of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), accusing party officials of failing to uphold transparency and fairness during the party’s Federal Capital Territory Senate nomination process.

Yesufu, a strong ally of former Labour Party and current NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi, expressed her frustration during a heated stakeholders’ meeting at the NDC national headquarters in Abuja, saying recent events had subjected her to public criticism despite her commitment to internal democracy and due process.

In a video that has since gained traction on social media, Yesufu criticised the party’s leadership over what she described as a failure to honour commitments made to members regarding the conduct of the primary election. She specifically questioned assurances allegedly given by party officials that all local government areas would be adequately covered during the exercise.

“If party leaders make commitments, they must be prepared to fulfil them,” she said, stressing that her demand was not for preferential treatment but for a fair and transparent process that inspires confidence among members.

The activist said the controversy surrounding the primary had resulted in personal attacks against her, but maintained that protecting the credibility of the party was more important than any individual ambition.

According to her, political parties seeking to offer Nigerians an alternative platform must demonstrate accountability, transparency and respect for internal democratic procedures.

Yesufu stated that she would have accepted any outcome that emerged from a process widely regarded as credible and fair, adding that she remains committed to supporting the party’s presidential candidate despite her concerns over the handling of the senate ticket.

Her remarks come days after she withdrew from the race for the FCT Senate seat following the party’s decision not to conduct a competitive primary for the position. The development fuelled speculation that the ticket had effectively been ceded to another aspirant, Amanda Pam, who had been a member of the party before Yesufu’s arrival.

The latest criticism is also linked to allegations she raised on May 30, when she claimed the senate nomination process had been compromised. At the time, Yesufu argued that established procedures were sidelined, raising concerns about transparency and inclusiveness within the party.

Her comments highlight growing debate within the NDC over candidate selection and internal governance as opposition parties position themselves ahead of the 2027 general election. Political observers say the controversy could test the party’s ability to manage internal disagreements while projecting itself as a credible alternative to Nigeria’s major political blocs.