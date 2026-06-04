I can’t commit to one woman, I belong to the wild world – Flavour

Nigerian singer and songwriter Chinedu Okoli, professionally known as Flavour, has said that he belongs to the “wild world” as he cannot commit himself to one woman.

Flavour spoke about his private life in a recent video broadcast shared on social media, adding that, unlike some men, he is not “domesticated”.

The ‘Nabania’ crooner shared that he can’t be “caged”.

“I am an explorer. I belong to the wild world. I belong to the street. Some men are domesticated, but I am not. We belong to the wild world. I cannot be caged,” Flavour stated.

Flavour is unmarried but has three children with three different women, all of whom are former beauty queens.