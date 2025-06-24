From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

A devastating windstorm has reportedly caused significant damage to some schools in the Funtua area of Katsina State.

A statement by the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education expressed government’s heartfelt sympathy to the schools, staff and their families impacted by the incident.

According to the statement, “with profound sorrow and complete submission to the will of Allah, the Katsina State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education announces the devastating impact of a severe storm that struck the Funtua Senatorial zone on the evening of June 22, 2025. “The storm caused significant damage to school infrastructure and staff quarters across multiple educational institutions in the affected area.

“The Commissioner has prayed for divine intervention to alleviate the suffering of those affected and assures them of the Ministry’s support during this challenging time.

“The Honourable Commissioner, Hajiya Zainab Musa Musawa, urges school management to ensure that ongoing school activities continue, emphasising the importance of maintaining student attendance and academic continuity despite adversity.

“The Ministry is actively assessing the extent of the damage and will provide further updates on measures to address the situation.”